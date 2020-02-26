search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOne of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

Golf News

One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

By Ryan Crombie26 February, 2020
Golf News golf latest Auction USA golf Golf Course Wolf Point Golf Club
Wolfpoint1

A golf course dubbed the ‘St Andrews of Texas’ has gone up for auction.

Wolf Point Golf Club, created by multi-millionaire Al Stranger, has appeared in an online auction listing at Concierge Auctions in the USA.

The Texas-based course, which was designed by Mike Nuzzo and builder Don Mahaffey is Interlaced by creeks, wide fairways and rumpled greens that the architect Tom Doak called the best in Texas. In links tradition, conditions are kept firm and fast while some 60 bunkers are also strategically sprinkled around the property.

• gWest owner breaks silence on Scotland's "ghost course"

With only one previous owner, it is thought that fewer than 200 people have had the chance to play golf at Wolf Point Golf Club.

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

Wolfpoint4

The property also features a 5,000-foot private airstrip, a climate-controlled hangar and, If you’re also into traveling by sea, more than 100 acres of the property sit adjacent to Caranchua Bay, giving magnificent views of the Gulf Coast.

• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

Stranger made good use of his private club, playing the course nearly every day with a friend. But he died in 2016, after a fall, at 79, and last year, his widow, Dianna, had the property listed through a broker for $11.5 million.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

Take a look at some more images of the course below:

Image credit: Concierge Auction

Wolfpoint3 Wolfpoint5 Wolfpoint2 Wolfpoint6

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - Auction

Related Articles - USA golf

Related Articles - Golf Course

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Have Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?
European Tour U-turn on Molinari and Gagli withdrawal
EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury
Italian duo hit out after "coronavirus" withdrawal
One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow