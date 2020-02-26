One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

A golf course dubbed the ‘St Andrews of Texas’ has gone up for auction.

Wolf Point Golf Club, created by multi-millionaire Al Stranger, has appeared in an online auction listing at Concierge Auctions in the USA.

The Texas-based course, which was designed by Mike Nuzzo and builder Don Mahaffey is Interlaced by creeks, wide fairways and rumpled greens that the architect Tom Doak called the best in Texas. In links tradition, conditions are kept firm and fast while some 60 bunkers are also strategically sprinkled around the property.

With only one previous owner, it is thought that fewer than 200 people have had the chance to play golf at Wolf Point Golf Club.

The property also features a 5,000-foot private airstrip, a climate-controlled hangar and, If you’re also into traveling by sea, more than 100 acres of the property sit adjacent to Caranchua Bay, giving magnificent views of the Gulf Coast.

Stranger made good use of his private club, playing the course nearly every day with a friend. But he died in 2016, after a fall, at 79, and last year, his widow, Dianna, had the property listed through a broker for $11.5 million.



Take a look at some more images of the course below:

Image credit: Concierge Auction