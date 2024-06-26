Sign up for our daily newsletter
With The Open looming large on the horizon, the best players in the world are preparing to descend upon Royal Troon to do battle for the Claret Jug.
And whilst that iconic piece of silverware is the ultimate prize for the 156 golfers who will peg it up there, 23 other players will make to Ayrshire looking to preserve an extend impressive personal streaks.
That’s how many players have made the cut in each of the three men’s majors contested so far in 2024.
They include US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, PGA champ Xander Schauffele and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who won The Masters in April.
Amongst the others on the list are Tyrrell Hatton and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom have made the cut in all four of the game’s marquee events in each of the last two seasons.
The complete list is as follows (in alphabetical order):
Keegan Bradley; Patrick Cantlay; Corey Conners; Bryson DeChambeau; Harris English; Tony Finay; Tommy Fleetwood; Ryan Fox; Tyrrell Hatton; Russell Henley; Nicolai Hojgaard; Tom Kim; Brooks Koepka; Min Woo Lee; Shane Lowry; Hideki Matsuyama; Rory McIlroy; Collin Morikawa; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Cam Smith; Sahith Theegala; and Cameron Young.
Of those on the list, DeChambeau currently has the best combined score to par. He is currently 28-under for the first three majors of the year, with Schauffele five shots adrift on 23-under.
Morikawa is a further six shots further back on 17-under, with Scheffler 16-under.
Here’s a look at the ‘leaderboard’ in full…
For comparison, 12 players made the cut in all four majors in 2023, up from nine in 2022 and seven in 2021.
The class of 2024, therefore, is looking particularly strong at this point.
The 152nd Open takes place at Royal Troon Golf Club from July 18-21.
