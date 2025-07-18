Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Now that the cut has fallen at The 153rd Open, we know the identities of the golfers who have made the cut in all four men’s majors in 2025.

A total of 16 different players have made it to the weekend in The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open this year.

They include the top three players on the Official World Golf Ranking – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

The complete list is as follows:

Daniel Berger (USA)

Sam Burns (USA)

Corey Conners (Canada)

Harris English (USA)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Brian Harman (USA)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Maverick McNealy (USA)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Aaron Rai (England)

Xander Schauffele (USA)

Scottie Scheffler (USA)

JJ Spaun (USA)

Of those, Scheffler – the 36-hole leader at Royal Portrush – currently has the best score relative to par. He is a whopping 25-under for the 14 major rounds he has played so far this year.

That’s 21 shots better than his nearest challenger, Masters champion McIlroy.

Rahm (-3), Schauffele (-2) and Hovland (-1) are the only other players currently under par with two rounds of The Open still to go.

For comparison, 13 players made the cut in all four majors in 2023, up from 12 in 2023, nine in 2022 and seven in 2021.

