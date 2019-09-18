Open champ Lowry awarded European Tour Life Membership

Shane Lowry has been awarded Honorary Life Membership of the European Tour after the Irishman’s stunning Open Victory at Royal Portrush in July.



The 32-year-old becomes the 56th recipient of the honour after winning his maiden major championship by six-shots in Country Antrim.

Lowry currently leads the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, having also won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.



He was presented with his award by European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, which takes place at Wentworth this weekend.



“It is pretty cool to receive this award,” said Lowry, who delighted packed galleries by lifting the Claret Jug on the island of Ireland. “When you start playing golf when you’re a kid you don’t know how good you can be, or even when you start playing as a pro, I didn’t know that I would get to this day so its pretty cool.

“I’ve obviously joined a nice list of names, which is pretty good as well. My heart lies with the European Tour.



“I’ll always be a member. I love coming back and I love playing in events like this, so it’s an extreme privilege to receive this.” Lowry, who has won five times on the European Tour, joins an elite list of names to be awarded Honorary Life Membership, the first being John Jacobs – the founding father of the European Tour – 41 years ago.

Other illustrious names include three-time Open Champion Seve Ballesteros, former Masters winner Sandy Lyle and 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.



“Shane’s incredible victory at Royal Portrush will be remembered as one of the iconic performances in the Championship’s storied history,” said Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour.



“Shane is a terrific character and I think when you look at the remarkable reception he enjoyed across the island of Ireland in the week following his win, in addition to the warmth and praise on social media globally, that shows you how popular he is in the game.”