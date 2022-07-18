search
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Golf News

Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

By Jamie Hall18 July, 2022
cam smith The Open The 150th Open St Andrews Claret Jug
Cam Smith Beers Claret Jug 150Th Open

After winning the 150th Open at St Andrews, there was one thing on Cam Smith’s mind.

Moments after hoisting the Claret Jug on the 18th green at the Old Course, the Australian revealed his plan to find out how many beers he could fit in the historic trophy.

Now, the day after the night before, the newly-crowned major champion has revealed the results of his study.

• PGA and DP World tours set for tough week

• Cam Smith wins 150th Open

“I guess everyone’s been asking the question of how many beers fit in the Claret Jug,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“It’s pretty much exactly two. I had a good night last night with it.”

Watch it for yourself below...

Smith was clearly in the mood to celebrate after his victory at the Home of Golf.

On Monday morning he was pictured enjoying a pint of lager at Edinburgh Airport, the oldest trophy in golf safely by his side.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Sergio Garcia set to quit DP World Tour

The Aussie’s victory at St Andrews came in record-breaking fashion.

His back nine of 30 was the lowest final round in the history of the Open, while his comeback from four shots adrift is also the biggest deficit overhauled on day four at St Andrews.

