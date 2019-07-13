Open Championship announces details of new TV deal

Sky Sports will continue to broadcast all four rounds of the Open Championship exclusively live in the UK until at least 2024.



The announcement was made today ahead of next week’s 148th edition of the world’s oldest professional golf tournament.

The agreement also covers the AIG Women’s British Open and the Senior Open presented by Rolex as well as The R&A’s prestigious amateur events, including the Amateur and Women’s Amateur championships, the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

Sky Sports has broadcast the Open since 2016 after the BBC gave up the rights.



• Where & when to watch the Open on TV this year



• The incredible story of the only Portrush Open champ



In that first year of the partnership, Sky Sports won a BAFTA for its coverage of the event, which included showing first tee shot live for the first time, as well as the introduction of the hugely popular Open Zone, which delivers insight from the world’s top players on the practice ground.



WATCH THIS VIDEO & WIN A MOTOCADDY!



R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and is watched by many millions of viewers around the globe.

“Our partnership with Sky has helped us deliver BAFTA-winning coverage of The Open and present the drama and excitement of the championship from the opening shot to the closing putt in a dynamic and entertaining way.



• The Open: The field as it stands

• Open champ to pocket record prize money

“We look forward to working with them to continue to improve and elevate the coverage of The Open and our other professional and amateur championships in the years to come.”



• John Daly withdraws from 2019 Open

• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster added: “The Open is an iconic moment of summer sporting brilliance and, over the past three years, Sky Sports has elevated the coverage to new heights.

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the R&A until 2024. We respect the history and traditions of The Open but know that together we can keep finding new and innovative ways to help tell its stories.”