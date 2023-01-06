Open day launched for blind golfers

One of the UK’s leading golf centres has partnered with the governing body for blind golf to offer opportunities for those with sight loss.

PGA professionals at Trafford Golf Centre in Manchester have linked up with England & Wales Blind Golf to organise an open day for golfers who have lost or are losing their sight.

They will hold an open day on January 6 with the aim of giving as many visually-impaired people as possible the opportunity to get involved in the game.

EWBG is also hoping to use the opportunity to recruit more volunteer guides who can help blind golfers play.

“This new partnership helps us spread the word about blind golf even more powerfully,” said Andy Gilford, the organisation’s secretary and a single-figure handicapper despite having less than 5% vision.

“It gives all visually impaired people whether young or old a chance to take up or get back to a game they thought their handicap might prevent whilst getting outdoor exercise and a chance of making new friends in the process.”

More than two million people in the UK suffer some form of visual impairment, while 250 people begin to lose their sight every day.

The open day is the first stage of a partnership which will also see up to ten visually-impaired golfers offered three hours of free coaching by the professionals at Trafford.

“As an inclusive venue, we’re looking forward to meeting new golfers and existing members of England & Wales Blind Golf to experience the driving range and adventure golf course,” said director of golf Pete Styles.

“The work that charity secretary, Andy Gilford, and the team do is fantastic - and a real lifeline for many golfers experiencing sight loss, whether that be later in life or from a young age.”

The open day will take place at Trafford Golf Centre on January 6 from 10am.