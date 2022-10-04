search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOpen de Espana 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Open de Espana 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall30 September, 2022
acciona Open De Espana DP World Tour preview Betting Tips golf on TV
Open De Espana 2022 Preview Betting Tips How To Watch

After a wet and wild week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the DP World Tour is heading back to warmer climes for the acciona Open de Espana.

One of the longest-running events on the European circuit, it was first contested way back in 1912.

Home stars have traditionally performed well. Rafa Cabrera-Bello is the defending champion, while Jon Rahm won the previous two editions. The great Seve Ballesteros has three titles to his name.

Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie are also among the past champions.

Let's take a look at what the pros will be facing...

Open de Espana details

Course: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Course stats: 7,112 yards, par 71

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Purse: $1,750,000

Winner’s share: $291,600

Open de Espana betting tips

Here's how they stack up at the moment...

Jon Rahm 12/5

Tommy Fleetwood 15/2

Adri Arnaus 22/1

Eddie Pepperell 22/1

Richard Mansell 25/1

Min Woo Lee 28/1

Grant Forrest 33/1

Yannik Paul 33/1

Mikko Korhonen 35/1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Tom Lewis (60/1): Lewis has been in the mix recently, putting together some strong form as he attempts to retain his card. This could be the week he converts that into a win.

All odds correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

Open de Espana: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will be providing coverage in the UK. It begins at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - golf on TV

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow