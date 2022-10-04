Open de Espana 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

After a wet and wild week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the DP World Tour is heading back to warmer climes for the acciona Open de Espana.

One of the longest-running events on the European circuit, it was first contested way back in 1912.

Home stars have traditionally performed well. Rafa Cabrera-Bello is the defending champion, while Jon Rahm won the previous two editions. The great Seve Ballesteros has three titles to his name.

Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie are also among the past champions.

Let's take a look at what the pros will be facing...

Open de Espana details

Course: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Course stats: 7,112 yards, par 71

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Purse: $1,750,000

Winner’s share: $291,600

Open de Espana betting tips

Here's how they stack up at the moment...

Jon Rahm 12/5

Tommy Fleetwood 15/2

Adri Arnaus 22/1

Eddie Pepperell 22/1

Richard Mansell 25/1

Min Woo Lee 28/1

Grant Forrest 33/1

Yannik Paul 33/1

Mikko Korhonen 35/1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Tom Lewis (60/1): Lewis has been in the mix recently, putting together some strong form as he attempts to retain his card. This could be the week he converts that into a win.

All odds correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.



Open de Espana: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will be providing coverage in the UK. It begins at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube