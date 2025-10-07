Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

An impressive field has assembled for the 2025 Open de Espana – and there’s plenty of prize money on the line, too.

Two-time winner Jon Rahm headlines the field, joined by his fellow Bethpage Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry.

Sergio Garcia returns to his homeland for the $3.25million tournament at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, with LIV’s Patrick Reed also in the field.

Angel Hidalgo defends his title after staring down Jon Rahm in last year’s showpiece.

Open de Espana 2025 prize money payout in full

The full prize money breakdown from the 2025 Open de Espana. Each player’s earnings will be updated when the tournament is over.

1st $552,500

2nd $357,500

3rd $204,750

4th $162,500

5th $137,800

6th $113,750

7th $97,500

8th $81,250

9th $72,800

10th $65,000

11th $59,800

12th $55,900

13th $52,325

14th $49,725

15th $47,775

16th $45,825

17th $43,875

18th $41,925

19th $40,300

20th $39,000

21st $37,700

22nd $36,725

23rd $35,750

24th $34,775

25th $33,800

26th $32,825

27th $31,850

28th $30,875

29th $29,900

30th $28,925

31st $27,950

32nd $26,975

33rd $26,000

34th $25,025

35th $24,050

36th $23,075

37th $22,425

38th $21,775

39th $21,125

40th $20,475

41st $19,825

42nd $19,175

43rd $18,525

44th $17,875

45th $17,225

46th $16,575

47th $15,925

48th $15,275

49th $14,625

50th $13,975

51st $13,325

52nd $12,675

53rd $12,025

54th $11,375

55th $11,050

56th $10,725

57th $10,400

58th $10,075

59th $9,750

60th $9,425

61st $9,100

62nd $8,775

63rd $8,450

64th $8,125

65th $7,800