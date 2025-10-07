Sign up for our daily newsletter
An impressive field has assembled for the 2025 Open de Espana – and there’s plenty of prize money on the line, too.
Two-time winner Jon Rahm headlines the field, joined by his fellow Bethpage Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry.
Sergio Garcia returns to his homeland for the $3.25million tournament at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, with LIV’s Patrick Reed also in the field.
Angel Hidalgo defends his title after staring down Jon Rahm in last year’s showpiece.
Open de Espana 2025 prize money payout in full
The full prize money breakdown from the 2025 Open de Espana. Each player’s earnings will be updated when the tournament is over.
1st $552,500
2nd $357,500
3rd $204,750
4th $162,500
5th $137,800
6th $113,750
7th $97,500
8th $81,250
9th $72,800
10th $65,000
11th $59,800
12th $55,900
13th $52,325
14th $49,725
15th $47,775
16th $45,825
17th $43,875
18th $41,925
19th $40,300
20th $39,000
21st $37,700
22nd $36,725
23rd $35,750
24th $34,775
25th $33,800
26th $32,825
27th $31,850
28th $30,875
29th $29,900
30th $28,925
31st $27,950
32nd $26,975
33rd $26,000
34th $25,025
35th $24,050
36th $23,075
37th $22,425
38th $21,775
39th $21,125
40th $20,475
41st $19,825
42nd $19,175
43rd $18,525
44th $17,875
45th $17,225
46th $16,575
47th $15,925
48th $15,275
49th $14,625
50th $13,975
51st $13,325
52nd $12,675
53rd $12,025
54th $11,375
55th $11,050
56th $10,725
57th $10,400
58th $10,075
59th $9,750
60th $9,425
61st $9,100
62nd $8,775
63rd $8,450
64th $8,125
65th $7,800
