search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOpen toe pitching (and why you should be doing it)

Lessons

Open toe pitching (and why you should be doing it)

By bunkered.co.uk30 March, 2021
David Patrick Short Game Chipping Golf Lessons Golf Tips golf coaching
David Patrick Chipping

Once you are set up correctly, the next key to building a good short game is the takeaway.

One of the most common mistakes is taking the club too far inside with the face shut as shown in the right hand picture. From this position it is almost impossible to apply the correct loft and bounce, leading to fluffs and thins. 

• Chip the new way

• How to chip

A characteristic of this type of action is the knees being over active and dipping at impact. The correct takeaway has a few key checkpoints.

When the shaft is parallel to the ground, the clubhead should be in line with the hands, below, and at the same height as the hands with the toe pointing up to the sky.

• Aim and step into putts

• Chipping out of a divot

Next time you practice your pitching, feel the toe is open and pointing upwards. Remember, feedback is imperative in learning so check your takeaway in a mirror or consult your local PGA Professional. 

David Patrick Chipping

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - David Patrick

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Chipping

Related Articles - Golf Lessons

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Related Articles - golf coaching

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dustin Johnson just sold this house for $16.5 MILLION
"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed
So you want a Masters caddie uniform? No problem…
Rose Ladies Series returns for 2021 with bumper schedule
The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow