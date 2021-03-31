Open toe pitching (and why you should be doing it)

Once you are set up correctly, the next key to building a good short game is the takeaway.

One of the most common mistakes is taking the club too far inside with the face shut as shown in the right hand picture. From this position it is almost impossible to apply the correct loft and bounce, leading to fluffs and thins.

A characteristic of this type of action is the knees being over active and dipping at impact. The correct takeaway has a few key checkpoints.

When the shaft is parallel to the ground, the clubhead should be in line with the hands, below, and at the same height as the hands with the toe pointing up to the sky.



Next time you practice your pitching, feel the toe is open and pointing upwards. Remember, feedback is imperative in learning so check your takeaway in a mirror or consult your local PGA Professional.