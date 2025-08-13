Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The R&A’s plans to transform Royal Birkdale’s practice range have been met with huge backlash ahead of next year’s Open Championship.

The major returns to the famed Southport links in 2026 for the first time since Jordan Spieth’s win in 2017, and the tournament organisers are keen to make significant upgrades to player facilities.

And the governing body’s proposal to Sefton council will include converting part of Birkdale Common – a popular public space – into an updated practice range fit for 156 of the world’s best players.

The current practice range used for major events at Birkdale became famous in 2017 when rescued his Open chances there after his wayward drive on the 13th hole, before going on to lift the Claret Jug.

However, locals are concerned about these new plans to expand the range, which would include the erection of fences and diverting a public right of way track.

The Sefton Council has received 89 letters of objection over the plans, while residents have pleaded for access to the public common except on weeks of major tournaments.

But the changes have been recommended for approval by the Labour-run Sefton council in a planning report.

The report read: “It has been advised by the applicant that the existing practice range at Royal Birkdale is no longer a suitable location for providing the overall world class facility required for The Open and it is not possible to improve and extend the existing practice range at Royal Birkdale, which is needed for infrastructure to support the Championship.”

However, the Liberal Democrats in Sefton say these plans are controversial and have questioned whether a new practice facility is needed at all.

Sefton’s Liberal Democrats leader John Pugh said: “We certainly don’t know why the promoters of the British Open Championship are insisting on a practice ground in Southport appreciably longer than the one provided for the Open at Portrush this year.

“It is difficult to understand why the practice tee at Royal Birkdale isn’t good enough and only suitable for hospitality tents. Consultation dates and details have changed and the fencing is a real issue.”

The 2017 Open at Birkdale attracted 235,000 fans, with that number anticipated to rise considerably for the 2026 showpiece.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.