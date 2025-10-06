Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It feels like this has been said on plenty of occasions in recent years, but it is finally time the BBC Sports Personality of The Year gave golf the recognition it deserves.

Since Sir Nick Faldo won the prize back in 1989, it is fair to say golf’s relationship with SPOTY has become somewhat fragmented. From major champions to Ryder Cup winners, some of this country’s greatest golfers have been overlooked.

This time around though it is time for change in the shape of Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman’s achievements so far in 2025 have been nothing short of extraordinary.

For so long the burden of the career Grand Slam had loomed over his shoulders, but no more, after his historic win at the Masters in April.

Finally getting his arms into an iconic Augusta National Green Jacket, McIlroy cemented himself as an all-time great in the sport, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as a career Grand Slam champ.

Either side of his major triumph, McIlroy tasted victory at the Players Championship, as well as winning on home soil at the Irish Open last month, and things did not stop there.

Two years ago in Rome, McIlroy announced that winning an away Ryder Cup is the toughest task in golf, and the Europeans were going to overcome this in New York.

Well, the European stalwart is a man of his word. Team Europe pulled off a Ryder Cup win for the ages, as McIlroy and Co. secured the first away win from in 13 years by toppling the Americans in their own backyard at Bethpage Black.

This was not just any win though, especially for McIlroy. Europe’s main man was the target of unspeakable abuse from members of the home crowd, but the Masters champ did what he does best, light up the golf course.

His performance at Bethpage was not just one of talent, but one of incredible courage too, putting taunts directed at his family and personal life to one side to help his team come away with a famous win.

And even with all that, McIlroy is not done yet. He has the chance to secure the Race to Dubai crown for a seventh time next month, which would leave him just one Order of Merit win behind Europe’s most successful season-long champion in Colin Montgomerie.

Taking all that into account, McIlroy’s achievements this year are not just incredible in the golfing world, but sport as a whole.

As things stand, he is pretty much neck-and-neck in the SPOTY betting with England women’s footballer Chloe Kelly. Kelly played her role in England’s victory at the European Championships this summer, a superb achievement.

But I believe McIlroy stands head and shoulders above the rest. He was previously well backed to win the SPOTY prize in 2014 after winning both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship that year, as well as helping Team Europe win a third-straight Ryder Cup, before missing out to Lewis Hamilton.

He was up for the award again in 2023, but opted not to attend the ceremony, having even later admitted that he forgot his was on the nomination list. The golf apathy towards the award does not just lie with McIlroy though.

In 2018, Georgia Hall became only the fourth English female to win a major at the Women’s Open that year but was not even offered a SPOTY nomination.

Matt Fitzpatrick then fell to the same fate four years later on the back of making history by winning the US Open in 2022. Now is the chance for the award to recognise a true sporting great.

If not now, then what chance do golfers ever have in the SPOTY arena? British public, you know what to do…

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.