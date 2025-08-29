Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley opted to leave his name off the US Ryder Cup roster, looking elsewhere when making his six captain’s picks on Wednesday.

The first half of the American team was confirmed earlier this month, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau qualifying automatically.

Bradley then completed his team with his six captain’s picks earlier this week, most notably deciding not to become the first playing captain in over 60 years.

Instead the US skipper picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cam Young and Sam Burns to complete his team.

There is a mix of form, experience and new faces included in the skipper selections, but who will have the biggest impact? Time to take a look…

1. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas will have been the easiest pick of the lot for Bradley.

While he missed the Presidents Cup following a dip in form last year, the two-time major champion is too good to look past on the Ryder Cup stage.

Thomas has become a mainstay in the American camp since his 2018 debut, and will play another huge role at Bethpage Black.

His 7-4-2 Ryder Cup record is an impressive one, not to mention his 100 percent record in singles. A Ryder Cup great in the making.

2. Patrick Cantlay

Remarkably, Patrick Cantlay’s Ryder Cup chances had been downplayed by some prior to this week’s picks and I can’t understand why.

While the former world No. 3 has not been at his very best this campaign, he has once again been as steady as ever, culminating in an under the radar tied-second finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

His 2025 form may not be setting the world a light, but this often goes out the window at the Ryder Cup.

Cantlay has shown he was made for the Ryder Cup stage in recent years, using the controversy of ‘hat-gate’ to his advantage in Rome two years ago.

I expect another fiery performance this time around.

3. Ben Griffin

I am going with the form book and against past Ryder Cup experience with this one.

Not many Americans have played better golf than Ben Griffin over the past few months making him too hard to ignore for captain Bradley.

While he is yet to feature at the Ryder Cup, Griffin has shown he has no problems taking on the big boys this campaign, and I expect to see no different when he tees it up in New York next month.

4. Sam Burns

Burns’ name is one that had gone under the radar when it came to Ryder Cup chatter over this past year, but the 29-year-old has a spot in the American team.

While he may not have been everybody’s choice, Burns’ talent with the putter will have put him towards the top of Bradley’s list, with the five-time winner No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on the green.

This, mixed in with previous Ryder Cup experience, makes him a safe and reliable pick from the captain.

5. Collin Morikawa

I tossed and turned over the last two picks and eventually favoured Collin Morikawa.

The two-time major champion has been far from his best over the past year, causing doubts over whether he would even receive the nod from Bradley.

For me it felt like Morikawa would always be there, albeit on the back of underwhelming campaign by his high standards.

When he is on his A-game, however, not many set the standard higher, and the Americans will be hoping he is able to find this come September 26 in New York.

6. Cameron Young

This one feels a little harsh, but Cam Young takes up the final spot.

Young will head into the Ryder Cup in a good place, having finally ended his wait for a PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship this month.

Would he have been picked without that victory? I am not sure…

Young definitely has plenty to offer, with his power off the tee suiting a course he knows well in Bethpage Black. How big of a role he will play though remains to be seen.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.