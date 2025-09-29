Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup greatness has been secured. Back-to-back Ryder Cup wins, and the latter coming deep behind enemy lines at Bethpage. What more can this guy achieve?

Well, he could go and win a third in Ireland in two years’ time… There is no doubt we are getting ahead of ourselves by turning the attention to Adare Manor before the champagne has even dried in New York.

Just moments after the Ryder Cup was defended on Sunday, Donald was immediately asked about taking on the role for a third time, to which he responded: “I’m going to enjoy tonight first, thank you.”

And he is absolutely right. Nobody has put more effort into delivering success over the last two years than Donald, meaning his enjoyment and celebration of Sunday’s win should go well past a party at Team Europe’s hotel.

But when the dust – and hangovers – finally settles on European’s incredible achievement, thoughts will quickly turn to going three-from-three when returning to home soil in 2027.

Back-to-back captaincy had become a thing of the past on the Ryder Cup stage, but Donald has now changed that thanks to his heroics over the past few years.

So much so that it is now hard to imagine a European Ryder Cup team without him in charge. After seeing the ‘if it isn’t broke don’t fix it’ move work in New York, then why not do the same again?

Donald has made the European captaincy his own, and has seemingly built a bond way beyond just putting a team together every two years.

The togetherness and camaraderie within the Euro ranks is what has made them such a strong force over the past two editions, and the man at the very centre of that is the skipper.

While the Americans are once again being sent back to the drawing board, momentum is only building on the European side, and if they really want to create an era of dominance, then Donald should be the man to continue to take them forward.

Of course, nobody could begrudge the Englishman from walking away following last week’s heroics. Winning one Ryder Cup as a captain is hard enough, but to win two, each coming on a different side of the Atlantic, is one of golf’s greatest achievements, and Donald has every right to disappear off into the sunset as Europe’s greatest leader.

I do believe, though, that apart from those final few hours in New York on Sunday, Donald has fallen in love with this role. He has made this team his own, and what better way to cement your legacy than by going again on home soil.

Much has been said about the importance of continuity within the European ranks ever since Donald took the role back on this time around, and it clearly worked.

Eleven of the 12 players from Rome made up the squad in the States, and while a lot can change in two years, it is hard to imagine the Euros not fielding yet another similar roster when they host in Ireland.

With a strong core now built in the locker room, it is clear that the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm all want to go again under the guidance of their two-time-winning captain.

When lifting the Ryder Cup into the Roman air two years ago, Donald was met with chants of ‘two more years!’ from his players, a call he would eventually listen to.

This same song was bellowed out by his team during Sunday’s winning press conference. His response? “No comment,” with a grin.

Donald has earned the right to hold onto the role for as long as his likes, and the only man stopping him from going again is himself.

The fans want it, the players want, and it is more than likely that DP World Tour chiefs do too. The decision now lies on the shoulders of Donald. Come on Luke, you know what to do.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.