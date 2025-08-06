Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Even in his absence, Rory McIlroy is the name on everyone’s lips ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

Sitting a comfortable second on the FedEx Cup standings, McIlroy is expected to begin his playoff quest at the BMW Championship next week, having already qualified for the BMW and Tour Championship.

His decision to do so, though, has not gone down well with many.

Player Director Peter Malnati was the first to weigh in, admitting to Golfweek that he was left ‘concerned’ by McIlroy’s decision not to tee it up in the $20 million event.

Next came tour winner Nate Lashley, who claimed McIlroy was snubbing an ‘elevated and limited field event he tried so hard to create’.

This is, of course, not the case. What Lashley is referring to is the PGA Tour’s recently-introduced Signature Event model. This week’s event is one of the three FedEx Cup playoffs, a system that was brought in long before McIlroy was providing his input into PGA Tour reform.

Lashley and Malnati’s stance has been echoed by golf fans online too, with the consensus among many that McIlroy is somehow making a mockery of the playoff stage of the season.

What many over on the PGA Tour are quick to forget is that McIlroy has commitments elsewhere.

For all of his success in the US, the Northern Irishman has made a conscious effort to continue to support the DP World Tour back home.

That has been demonstrated this year more than ever, with McIlroy playing DP World Tour events in six different countries throughout 2025, alongside the small matter of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

With many of his fellow big names putting the clubs away (competitively) either side of the matchplay clash in New York, McIlroy will be out competing.

A busy schedule will see him head to the Irish Open at the beginning of September, before a return to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth just days later.

He will then take just a week off before pulling on European colours in defence of the Ryder Cup. From then on, the schedule once again winds down for Scottie Scheffler and Co. – but not McIlroy.

A trip to Asia for the DP World India Championship is on the schedule for October, before back-to-back events in the UAE will see McIlroy bring the curtain down on the DP World Tour season.

Even then, he’s not done there.

The Masters champion has committed to a long-awaited return to the Australian Open in December, where his 2025 will finally come to an end.

Committing to play in Memphis this week would have given him just two weeks of downtime out of seven before the trip to Bethpage.

Just last year, McIlroy finished tied-68th out of 70 players at the St. Jude, which resulted in him dropping just one spot in the standings. When it comes to putting his own schedule first, McIlroy has rightly sacrificed this week over his commitments back in Europe.

His two outings back on the DP World Tour are two of his biggest of the year, with his ‘home’ Open at The K Club and the circuit’s flagship event at Wentworth.

All that McIlroy’s decision shows is, not that he has little interest in the PGA Tour’s playoffs, but that his priorities rightly sit with supporting his home tour.

For too many, it can sometimes be easy to forget that top-level golf is played outside of the United States, and McIlroy’s St. Jude Championship decision has proven that point.

