All the talk in the build-up to this week’s Ryder Cup has centred around the Americans. The Europeans meanwhile are cruising under the radar.

Whether it is the decision to pay the US roster to play in New York, or whether captain Keegan Bradley would pick himself, the spotlight has well and truly been on the home team ever since the skipper took on the role.

Let’s start with Bradley’s playing decision. He of course ultimately opted not to play at Bethpage Black this week, despite being one of the game’s most in-form players over the past year.

Bradley had more than earned the right to pick himself on his play alone but instead decided to look elsewhere and focus on his captaincy. Ultimately this is the right decision, but the will he won’t he debate that went on for 12 months will not have helped preparation.

Every time the skipper was put in front of a microphone he faced the playing captaincy question, with the PGA Tour star only deciding to squash the debate when making his picks this month, despite admitting the decision had been made much earlier.

While he was able to put things to bed some weeks ago, Bradley’s agenda was still far from clear. The next big issue for the captain to address was why his players were being compensated to represent their nation at Bethpage.

The Ryder Cup has long prided itself on seeing the world’s best compete without a pay check being dangled in front of them, especially in recent years where extortionate payouts have diluted men’s professional golf.

This made the PGA of America’s decision to pay Bradley’s men in New York even more surprising. There is good to come out of it, with $300,000 of each player’s $500,000 payment going to charity.

The other $200,000 though just piles more pressure on the shoulders of the Americans. In an era where each of the 12 players are already multi, multi-millionaires what is the need for the extra payment?

The Ryder Cup is all about playing for the pride of the flag on your chest, and while there is no doubt the Americans will know that, placing cash in their pockets raises question marks as to where their priorities lie.

Bradley did his best to defend and play down the payments in front of the media on Monday, but I can’t help but think it was another win for the Europeans.

A calm and collected Luke Donald sat next to Bradley while he batted off suggestions that the decision to accept cash in New York means the Europeans care more.

In terms of off-course points scoring, it seemingly put the away team one-up, as Donald continued to watch all the heat heaped onto his opponents.

He doubled down on his team’s stance that the Euros have no plans to accept payment, grabbing another moral victory before a ball has even been hit it.

When it comes to the action itself, all eyes are once again on Team USA. Despite coming here as defending champions, Donald and Team Europe tee it up at Bethpage Black with a free pass.

Donald has already shown he has what it takes to lead a Ryder Cup team, after guiding the Europeans to a comprehensive victory in Rome. Two years on, the task is a monumental one in New York, meaning expectations should be limited.

Once again, over to you Mr Bradley. It is no secret that the home team are always heavy favourites, and this is only heightened this week, with the US set to have the backing of a partisan American crowd.

This however would make any other result than a US win an all the more terrifying prospect. Defeat at Bethpage Black would be catastrophic for Bradley and Co, and the New York crowd will be the first to let the home team know about it.

There is no nightmare outcome for Donald. Lose and the Europeans will become the latest in a long line of Ryder Cup setups to fall foul of the home team dominance. Win, and he and his players will be cemented as Ryder Cup legends forever.

Bradley and Team USA have a lot less to gain and plenty more to lose.

