YouTube golf’s exponential rise is continuing, and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

Once a place dominated by club pros showing amateurs how to fix their slice or stop chunking their wedges, the space is now being used for much more.

The growth of social media and content creation has only helped the YouTube golfing world develop, and those at the very top of the sport are taking note.

The latest big move was announced on Monday, after it was confirmed that the Good Good Golf brand would become a title sponsor for a PGA Tour event in 2026.

On the surface this just looks like any other tournament sponsor press release, but it means much more for our game.

Not many have benefited more from the rise of YouTube golf than the guys at Good Good. The channel has been at the centre of the space for some time, and is one of the most popular out there.

Donning just short of two million subscribers on the platform, ask young golf fans if they know who Garrett Clark and Co are and the majority will nod.

What started as a group of friends playing and filming their rounds of golf has turned into one of the biggest brands in the game.

From video collaborations with the world’s best players, to kitting out Tour pros in their apparel, Good Good has more than announced themselves among golf’s elite, and they have taken their seat at the top table.

Monday’s announcement has now taken things to the next level though, with the top players in the game competing for a title that boasts their brand name across the trophy.

It is not just Good Good who have made their mark, though. Rick Shiels for example, often labelled as the ‘Godfather of YouTube golf’, has become as recognisable a name to the next generation of golf fans as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Shiels has become a golfing star on the back of his YouTube success, and has been there since the very beginning.

Once making instructional videos out a cold and rainy driving range in Manchester, Shiels is now on the books with LIV Golf, having signed on the dotted line with the Saudi-backed league as an ‘ambassador’ earlier this year.

LIV are of course the new kids on the block, and tapping into the growth of the YouTube market seemed an obvious move.

The league has not been scared to share their wealth among the most popular creators, hosting LIV Duels on five occasions this season. The made for YouTube events pitted a group of YouTubers alongside LIV’s best talent, with a whopping $250,000 on offer to those competing.

And it’s not just the new wave who have made the jump. As previously mentioned, the PGA Tour were quick to join forces with the YouTube market, having made their move even before their rivals at LIV.

Editions of the ‘Creator Classic’ have become part and parcel of the Tour schedule over the past two seasons, which sees some of YouTube’s most talented players compete at Tour venues a day before tournament play.

And if you want to see just how seriously the PGA Tour take this concept, you just have to look at the choice of tournament and venue they use to host these YouTube battles.

The circuit’s flagship event in The Players and its season-ending Tour Championship were handpicked to host the Creator Classics in 2025, with Good Good and Co handed the chance to take to the course less than 24 hours before two of the PGA Tour’s biggest tournaments get underway.

Among players there had been some reluctance at first to crossover the YouTube and professional world, but now some of the game’s biggest pros are at the centre of it.

Up step Bryson DeChambeau. Once the sport’s pantomime villain, DeChambeau has become one of the game’s most popular names, and his role as pro’s golf’s YouTube ambassador has gone a long way to help that.

Over the past two years, DeChambeau’s efforts creating content have become just as important as his work in the professional arena. His ‘Break 50’ series has seen him shoot videos alongside the likes of Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and event US President Donald Trump.

His noise in the YouTube space has become hard to ignore, and he has played a monumental role in now making it the norm within the game.

The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter have since followed in his footsteps, and the expectation is that only more will add content creation to their off-week schedules as time goes on.

Of course it would not be a chapter of men’s professional golf without a little bit of controversy.

Former RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan has long balanced his efforts competing at the top level with shooting YouTube content alongside brother George as part of the ‘Bryan Bros’.

The 35-year-old showed just how much YouTube was a priority earlier this year, when opting to compete in LIV’s ‘The Duels’ series.

While Bryan was not officially joining the breakaway circuit to compete week-in-week-out, he was punished just as the likes of Mickelson and DeChambeau had been by being handed an indefinite PGA Tour suspension.

For a former winner and top-40 player in the world to give up his PGA Tour playing rights in exchange of shooting YouTube content tells you everything you need to know.

The traditionalists have long batted away YouTube golf’s descent on the professional game, but they can do so no longer. It is well and truly part of the furniture.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.