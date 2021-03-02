Organisers hail virtual Scottish Golf Show a "massive success"

"A massive success."

That's the verdict of the organisers of the first-ever virtual Scottish Golf Show.

Europe's No.1 consumer golf show, supported by VisitScotland, was staged online over the weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - but, despite the new format, golfers still turned out in their droves.

Early results show that almost 10,500 golf fans registered to experience this digital first, with more than 6,736 log-ins recorded over the course of Saturday and Sunday, an exceptional 68% conversation rate from sign-ups to attendees.

Both of these numbers are expected to grow considerably with the show now available to enjoy on-demand, for free, until March 31.

Across the weekend, there were more than 105,000 booth visits and upwards of 108,000 video views, with virtual attendees keen to make the most of the diverse and exciting offering available to them.

From an array of live content - including interviews with some of the game's biggest names, golf lessons, equipment tutorials, and videos showcasing some of the world’s top golf destinations - to the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, the show was a true festival of golf.

Perhaps most impressive of all is the fact that the virtual Scottish Golf Show proved to be a truly global affairs, with visitors logging in from a remarkable 37 different countries.

A show spokesperson said: "The hosting of our first-ever virtual golf show has proven to be a massive success for both visitors and exhibitors alike, with fantastic visitor interaction on our virtual booths and show auditorium throughout the weekend.



"We know from early exhibitor feedback just how thrilled they were with the high level of engagement they enjoyed over the weekend.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all to do things this differently this year and we thank all exhibitors and visitors for supporting and attending our show.

"We look forward to returning to a full, live Scottish Golf Show in 2022."

Miss the virtual Scottish Golf Show?

Don't worry! The whole event is now available to view on-demand throughout the month of March.

Simply go to www.scottishgolfshow.com and register your details - for FREE - to peruse a plethora of features including:

• Interviews with some of the greats of the game: Greg Norman, Gary Player, Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew, Paul Lawrie and more;

• A host of top-class tuition videos from the IMG Academy golf team in Florida;

• A "live" edition of the hugely popular and multi award-nominated bunkered Podcast;

• The opportunity to check out the latest gear from the biggest equipment brands in the game, including Titleist, Callaway, Mizuno, TaylorMade, Cobra, PXG, Srixon, Cleveland, Shot Scope, Odyssey, Scotty Cameron, FootJoy, Golphin and more;

• The chance to browse dozens of exhibitor stands, including golf apparel brands, golf tour operators and more.

