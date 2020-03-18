Organisers rubbish Ryder Cup 'postponement' report

The organisers of the 2020 Ryder Cup have poured cold water on suggestions that this year's match could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report in The Telegraph claimed that the match between the USA and Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin would be put back until September 2021 as golf's global schedule continues to contract in the face of COVID-19.

Earlier this evening, the PGA of America, which jointly administers the Ryder Cup with the European Tour, postponed the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. It had been scheduled for May 14-17.

The PGA Tour has also cancelled four more tournaments this evening. It's next scheduled event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club from May 21-24.

The European Tour, meanwhile, announced the postponement of the Andalucia Masters from April 30 to May 3 earlier today. The next full field event on its schedule is the Made In Denmark, also from May 21-24.

With so many tournaments falling from the schedules of the game's two most lucrative tours - and question marks hanging over several more - it was suggested the decision to postpone the Ryder Cup for a year was imminent.



However, the Twitter accounts for both Ryder Cup USA and Ryder Cup Europe moved quickly to rubbish those suggestions.

Reports today that the 2020 @RyderCup is expected to be postponed are inaccurate. — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 17, 2020

Reports today that the 2020 @rydercup is expected to be postponed are inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/anC9P5ZkfP — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 17, 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits from September 25-27.

Europe is looking to win the trophy for the third match in a row, following its 17½-10½ win over Team USA in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

