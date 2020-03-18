search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOrganisers rubbish Ryder Cup 'postponement' report

Golf News

Organisers rubbish Ryder Cup 'postponement' report

By bunkered.co.uk17 March, 2020
Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Team Europe Team USA coronavirus COVID-19 Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup Trophy

The organisers of the 2020 Ryder Cup have poured cold water on suggestions that this year's match could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report in The Telegraph claimed that the match between the USA and Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin would be put back until September 2021 as golf's global schedule continues to contract in the face of COVID-19.

Earlier this evening, the PGA of America, which jointly administers the Ryder Cup with the European Tour, postponed the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. It had been scheduled for May 14-17. 

The PGA Tour has also cancelled four more tournaments this evening. It's next scheduled event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club from May 21-24.

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

• Augusta National closed until further notice

The European Tour, meanwhile, announced the postponement of the Andalucia Masters from April 30 to May 3 earlier today. The next full field event on its schedule is the Made In Denmark, also from May 21-24.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

With so many tournaments falling from the schedules of the game's two most lucrative tours - and question marks hanging over several more - it was suggested the decision to postpone the Ryder Cup for a year was imminent.  

However, the Twitter accounts for both Ryder Cup USA and Ryder Cup Europe moved quickly to rubbish those suggestions. 

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits from September 25-27.

Europe is looking to win the trophy for the third match in a row, following its 17½-10½ win over Team USA in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow