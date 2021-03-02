search
HomeGolf NewsOrganisers "thrilled" with Day 1 of virtual Scottish Golf Show

Golf News

Organisers "thrilled" with Day 1 of virtual Scottish Golf Show

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2021
Virtual Scottish Golf Show

Day one of the first-ever virtual Scottish Golf Show is in the books and if you missed it, the message is clear: don't miss day two.

Europe’s leading consumer golf show, supported by VisitScotland, is being staged online this year in an innovative solution to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic developed by its organisers, PSP Media Group.

Using the latest state-of-the-art software, golf fans from around the globe can attend the event from the comfort of their own homes, enjoying what is a true festival of golf in the process.

From an array of live activities - including interviews with some of the game's biggest names, golf lessons, equipment tutorials, and videos showcasing some of the world’s top golf destinations - to the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, the show has everything a golfer could want and more.

What's more, it's completely FREE to attend.

A PSP Media Group spokesperson said: "The pandemic has forced us all - show organisers and show consumers alike - to be more agile in our approach to mass-attendance events and have the confidence to embrace new concepts. 

>> CLICK HERE TO ATTEND NOW <<

"It's clear from today's opening day that this innovative virtual platform has captured the imagination of the golfing public, exceeding all of our expectations in the process. 

"We can't wait to see what day two has in store and look forward to welcoming even more people through our virtual doors on Sunday."

What's happening on Day 2?

Here's just a few of the highlights show attendees can look forward to on Sunday at the virtual Scottish Golf Show:

• Interviews with some of the greats of the game: Greg Norman, Gary Player, Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew, Paul Lawrie and more;

• A host of top-class tuition videos from the IMG Academy golf team in Florida;

• A live edition of the hugely popular and multi award-nominated bunkered Podcast;

• The opportunity to chat directly to representatives from the biggest equipment brands in the game, including Titleist, Callaway, Mizuno, TaylorMade, Cobra, PXG, Srixon, Cleveland, Shot Scope, Odyssey, Scotty Cameron, FootJoy, Golphin and more;

• The chance to browse dozens of exhibitor stands, including golf apparel brands, golf tour operators and more;

• The opportunity to win great prizes, including vouchers for Affordable Golf and bunkered Golf Breaks, as well as FREE rounds of golf.

It's totally free to both register and attend the show, and you can do so quickly and easily on any mobile device right up until 6pm on Sunday night. 

>> CLICK HERE TO ATTEND NOW <<

