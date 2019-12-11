search
HomeGolf News“Our friendship is over” - Pro stands by Reed criticism

Golf News

“Our friendship is over” - Pro stands by Reed criticism

By Michael McEwan11 December, 2019
Patrick Reed Cameron Smith Cheating Controversy Rules of Golf Hero World Challenge Royal Melbourne Presidents Cup
Patrick Reed

Australian ace Cam Smith has admitted his friendship with Patrick Reed is over after he accused the former Masters champion of cheating during the Hero World Challenge last weekend.

Reed, 29, was widely condemned after footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area during the third round of the Hero World Challenge went viral.

He was assessed a two-stroke penalty after his round, and insisted that the camera angle made the incident look worse than it worse.

• Rory rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

• "I'm not cheat" says former Masters champ

Smith, who faces Reed and his American compatriots in this week’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, dismissed that as “a bulls**t response” and added that he doesn’t “have any sympathy for anyone that cheats”.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Speaking to reporters at Royal Melbourne on the eve of the match, the 26-year-old doubled-down on his criticism.

“I’m sure he didn’t like it,” said Smith. “I think there is a little bit of tension there. I’ve looked at Patrick a couple times but he hasn’t looked back. I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

• "Very stupid" - Oosthuizen takes aim at Reed

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

Asked if he would attempt to speak with Reed, the Aussie added: “I definitely won’t go out of my way. I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore.

"I’m here to do a job for [captain] Ernie [Els] and that’s all I’m focusing on. I think it’s case of team versus team, what’s right and what’s wrong.”

