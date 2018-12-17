search
Outrage at #SPOTY snub of Georgia Hall

Golf News

Outrage at #SPOTY snub of Georgia Hall

By bunkered.co.uk16 December, 2018
Tommy Fleetwood has questioned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony for largely overlooking Georgia Hall’s RICOH Women’s British Open victory.

Hall became Britain’s youngest-ever female major champion this summer when she held off Pornanong Phatlum to win at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

In doing so, she became the first Brit to win the title since Catriona Matthew in 2009 and the first English golfer since Karen Stupples in 2004.

However, that still wasn’t enough to earn the Bournemouth-born golfer a place on the six-person shortlist for the main award.

Worse still was the coverage devoted to her landmark victory, as bunkered’s Michael McEwan noted on Twitter…

Tommy Fleetwood, who was at the event and presented Francesco Molinari with the World Sports Star award, was amongst those unimpressed by the credit given to Hall’s win.

At the time of publishing this story, Hall herself had yet to comment on the debacle – but, tellingly, did retweet Fleetwood’s tweet. 

Plenty of others were unhappy, too...

In the end, the award was won by Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton second and the man who captained England to fourth in the World Cup, Harry Kane, third.

Georgia Hall's #SPOTY snub - your thoughts

What did you make of the coverage of Georgia Hall's RICOH Women's British Open victory at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony? Leave your thoughts and opinions in our Comments section below.

