Over 1,000 Glasgow school kids introduced to golf

Golf It! Glasgow's education programme has introduced 1,000 children to golf, ahead of the facility opening in 2023.

Golf It!, the facility which is being built on the site of the former Lethamhill Golf Course, is not set to open until next summer, but has already started a programme to introduce Glasgow kids to the sport.

The programme, which is being backed by the R&A, has saw three schools take part over a five-week period, with the final sessions of term one taking place this week. Term two will begin in November, with a further three schools being offered the tuition.

It's part of an ambitious plan to introduce golf to every school child across Glasgow in the next five years, which would see 42,500 pupils introduced to the sport.

Golf It! and its education programme is designed to make the game more accessible, affordable and inclusive, with every child introduced to the game offered membership to the facility when it opens.

The sessions have been run by Alyson McKechin, Golf It!’s community and education adviser, who is a PGA teaching pro, having previously worked at Stirling Golf Club and Glasgow Golf Club.



“It’s been such a positive reaction," said McKechin, during one of the final sessions at St Rose of Lima primary school. "The first week that I came into the class, a few of them had played golf before, but the majority didn’t know how to hold a club or how to stand to the ball.



"After five weeks, you can really see the kids are starting to engage and get competitive now within the sessions. They all know how to stand to hit a shot, whether that’s a full shot, a chip, or a putt, it’s amazing to see.

"It's been so positive that we almost can't get them away to their next class."

Who said golf is a quiet sport? 😂 great to see the work being done by @Golfitglasgow to get more kids into the game👏 pic.twitter.com/5vSHjmM3yM — Lewis Fraser (@lewisfras98) October 28, 2022

The equipment used in the sessions will remain at the schools, something McKechin said will encourage the pupils to continue to play.

“Golf is an expensive sport to get into, in today’s climate it’s difficult to spend over £1,000 on a set of golf clubs. Almost every school has football and basketball, but to give the children something they haven’t tried before is brilliant.

“It’s been amazing with the equipment we have to be able to deliver the sessions indoors and outdoors.

“It’s the right length for them, the right weight. If they’re using clubs that just aren’t suited for them, they aren’t going to get the same enjoyment from it.

"The teachers have been given training to enable them to carry on teaching the kids, which is great. I believe everybody should have the opportunity to play golf. It's really inspiring to see the next generation coming through."

Golf It! is set to feature a brand new nine-hole golf course, a driving range with 55 bays and a short game area, as well as three adventure golf courses.

The facility is due to open in summer 2023, and will aim to encourage those who previously might not have played the game to take it up. You can view the full plans for the venue here.