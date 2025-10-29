Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Miguel Tabuena could never be accused of failing to make the most of the biggest win of his life.

“I wear a WHOOP band and the recovery was like 2% on Monday because I had a few drinks with the family,” he smiles.

“I don’t normally do that in between events, but the team deserved it and I think I deserve this well.”

Indeed he did. It’s not often you win in this game – never mind become an overnight national icon – and Tabuena is still riding the wave of his dramatic victory at the International Series Philippines last week.

On his home Sta Elena Golf Course outside Manila, Tabuena shot three consecutive seven-under rounds of 65 to overcome a field that included Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed. The performance was all the more impressive given Tabuena had considered withdrawing due to persistent neck spasms that ruled him out of the previous week’s Macau Open.

• Sepp Straka given green light to make DP World Tour return

• Ex-LIV golfer on brink of earning PGA Tour card

After holing his winning putt on a packed 18th green, Tabuena dropped to his knees and punched the turf in a show of raw emotion before greeting his young family. His $360,000 victory was one of the most moving of a thrilling golf year.

And to say Tabuena’s victory transcended golf in his homeland would be an understatement.

“It’s great because it was not just sports fans in general in the Philippines who appreciated it, but the whole country,” Tabuena says. “We’ve been dealing with a lot of flak, with corruption, with other news that that doesn’t make our country look nice.

“But I got so many text messages and calls to say that, you know, there’s something to be proud to be Filipino again. That was amazing.”

• How Patrick Reed shot 59 after case of the shanks

• R&A announces major changes to Old Course at St Andrews

Tabuena, a four-time Asian Tour winner, had never previously won an International Series event – a set of elevated tournaments on the circuit – but how a single week can change your perception.

“It really opened my eyes,” he says. “It made me realise that I belong on the world stage. At 31 this is probably the peak of my career.”

From nowhere, Tabuena has vaulted 46 places into third in the International Series standings with only three events remaining. The chance to become the first Filipino player to secure a lucrative LIV ticket by winning the Order of Merit is suddenly within reach.

“That is the goal, you know, we want to be on LIV Golf,” he says. “That was a big goal this year with my game. From the beginning of last week, I didn’t have that in mind, but to be able to get it done brings me so much confidence and belief in myself that I can actually win these events.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.