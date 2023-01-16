OWGR introduces brand-new ranking list

The Official World Golf Ranking board has launched a brand-new ranking list designed to identify the best talent on the game’s smaller professional tours.

The International Federation Ranking List is being billed as a tool for tournament organisers to use in identifying emerging players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and South Africa’s Sunshine Tour.

Comprised of ten players from each tour’s Order of Merit, the list is ordered according to those players’ world ranking.



• Three PGA Tour players granted Saudi releases

• 6 things we spotted in the 'Full Swing' trailer



The top-ranked player from each of the previous season-ending Order of Merits will occupy the top four positions of the International Federation Ranking List to provide emphasis on each player’s accomplishment.

The remaining 36 positions will contribute further players according to their position in the relevant Order of Merit and OWGR.

“OWGR is delighted by the creation of the International Federation Ranking List offered as a tool for events to identify and reward with playing opportunities those high-performing players who regularly compete on these Tours,” said chairman Peter Dawson.



• Report: LIV target makes decision on his future



“We look forward to the list facilitating the further enhancement of the global player pathways being created by its member organisations and tours.”

The list will be updated and published each week.

The International Federation Ranking List – Inaugural Top 10

1. Kazuki Higa (Japan Golf Tour)

2. Shaun Norris (Sunshine Tour)

3. Sihwan Kim (Asian Tour)

4. Jediah Morgan (PGA Tour of Australasia)

5. Cam Smith (PGA Tour of Australasia)

6. Adam Scott (PGA Tour of Australasia)

7. Min Woo Lee (PGA Tour of Australasia)

8. Thriston Lawrence (Sunshine Tour)

9. Scott Vincent (Asian Tour)

10. Sam Kaewkanjana (Asian Tour)

View the full International Federation Ranking List here .