search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOWGR introduces brand-new ranking list

Golf News

OWGR introduces brand-new ranking list

By Michael McEwan13 January, 2023
OWGR World Rankings international federation ranking list Tour News
Owgr Rankings

The Official World Golf Ranking board has launched a brand-new ranking list designed to identify the best talent on the game’s smaller professional tours. 

The International Federation Ranking List is being billed as a tool for tournament organisers to use in identifying emerging players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and South Africa’s Sunshine Tour.

Comprised of ten players from each tour’s Order of Merit, the list is ordered according to those players’ world ranking.

• Three PGA Tour players granted Saudi releases

• 6 things we spotted in the 'Full Swing' trailer

The top-ranked player from each of the previous season-ending Order of Merits will occupy the top four positions of the International Federation Ranking List to provide emphasis on each player’s accomplishment.

The remaining 36 positions will contribute further players according to their position in the relevant Order of Merit and OWGR.

“OWGR is delighted by the creation of the International Federation Ranking List offered as a tool for events to identify and reward with playing opportunities those high-performing players who regularly compete on these Tours,” said chairman Peter Dawson.

• Report: LIV target makes decision on his future

“We look forward to the list facilitating the further enhancement of the global player pathways being created by its member organisations and tours.” 

The list will be updated and published each week.  

The International Federation Ranking List – Inaugural Top 10 

1. Kazuki Higa (Japan Golf Tour) 

2. Shaun Norris (Sunshine Tour)  

3. Sihwan Kim (Asian Tour)  

4. Jediah Morgan (PGA Tour of Australasia) 

5. Cam Smith (PGA Tour of Australasia) 

6. Adam Scott (PGA Tour of Australasia) 

7. Min Woo Lee (PGA Tour of Australasia) 

8. Thriston Lawrence (Sunshine Tour) 

9. Scott Vincent (Asian Tour) 

10. Sam Kaewkanjana (Asian Tour) 

View the full International Federation Ranking List here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade
Hero Cup: Continental Europe defeats GB&I in Abu Dhabi
Report: Spain tipped to beat England in 2031 Ryder Cup race
Bob MacIntyre: Jose Maria Olazabal heaps praise on Ryder Cup hopeful
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow