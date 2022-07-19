Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors

The 150th Open is in the bag and already the LIV Golf rumour mill has gone back into overdrive.

Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is nearing a switch to the Saudi-backed series, while newly-crowned Open champion Cam Smith is also on the verge of a move.

Now bookmaker Paddy Power is offering outrageous odds on the next big-name players to be confirmed by the breakaway circuit.

Smith, who refused to deny reports he has signed a contract with LIV following his Open victory, is 1/100 to make the switch by the start of next year.

His countryman Adam Scott, who is being targeted as part of a bid to create an all-Australian team, is 1/33.

Of the other current major winners, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is 7/1, US PGA winner Justin Thomas is 100/1 and Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters, is 25/1.

Meanwhile, Stenson is set to be stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy once his signing is confirmed, and Luke Donald is priced at 1 /4 to replace him.

In true Paddy Power fashion, a spokesman said: “LIV Golf is driving a wedge through the heart of golfing world with the lure of money, money, and more money proving too tempting for many of the game’s best.

"Money might not be able to buy you happiness, but it can buy you almost all of the world’s best golfers! And let's face it, some pretty rubbish ones too."

To join LIV Golf by 2023

Cam Smith 1/100

Adam Scott 1/33

Hideki Matsuyama 1/20

Tommy Fleetwood 1/5

Xander Schauffele 2/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 7/1

Scottie Scheffler 25/1

Justin Thomas 100/1

Tiger Woods 100/1



Next European Ryder Cup captain



Luke Donald 1/4

Robert Karlsson 4/1

Thomas Bjorn 25/1

