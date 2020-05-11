Padraig Harrington accidentally names vice-captain

Padraig Harrington has inadvertently announced Luke Donald as one of his vice-captains for this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (assuming it goes ahead).

Appearing on The Golf Show on Sky Sports Golf earlier today, the Irishman was discussing plans for September's match when he revealed that he had spoken with one of his vice-captains, 'Luke', in recent days.

Harrington quickly appeared to spot his own mistake, asking hosts Sarah Stirk and Jamie Spence if the show was being broadcast live, before adding: ""That's not to be announced yet!"

• Rory McIlroy hailed as "King of the PGA Tour"

• Member threatens to sue club over COVID closure

• Could this be the date UK courses re-open?

Watch the full clip here...

Is there something you wanted to tell us, @Padraig_H?!



The Ryder Cup captain accidentally gave the #SkyGolfShow a big clue on who one of his vice-captains will be...pic.twitter.com/Rd7fbEtmPq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 5, 2020

• PGA Tour announces major change for this year



Donald, who played in four editions of the match and was one of Thomas Bjorn's assistants at Le Golf National in 2018, has never been on a losing side in a Ryder Cup.

Afterwards, he tweeted:

I thought this was supposed to be a secret @padraig_hhttps://t.co/kN1z4frQ3q — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 5, 2020

• WATCH - Bjorn shanks chip, smashes window



Harrington managed to see the funny side.

Sorry about that. News was too good to keep under wraps! Welcome to the Team @europeantourhttps://t.co/4q9qnhRoJq — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) May 5, 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin from September 25-27.