Padraig Harrington accidentally names vice-captain

Padraig Harrington accidentally names vice-captain

By bunkered.co.uk05 May, 2020
Padraig Harrington has inadvertently announced Luke Donald as one of his vice-captains for this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (assuming it goes ahead).

Appearing on The Golf Show on Sky Sports Golf earlier today, the Irishman was discussing plans for September's match when he revealed that he had spoken with one of his vice-captains, 'Luke', in recent days. 

Harrington quickly appeared to spot his own mistake, asking hosts Sarah Stirk and Jamie Spence if the show was being broadcast live, before adding: ""That's not to be announced yet!"

Watch the full clip here...

Donald, who played in four editions of the match and was one of Thomas Bjorn's assistants at Le Golf National in 2018, has never been on a losing side in a Ryder Cup. 

Afterwards, he tweeted:

Harrington managed to see the funny side.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin from September 25-27.

