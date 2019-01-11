search
HomeGolf NewsPadraig Harrington allays fears over star man McIlroy

Padraig Harrington allays fears over star man McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk09 January, 2019
Padraig Harrington has wasted no time in allaying concerns about Rory McIlroy’s involvement in the next Ryder Cup.

Harrington, who was unveiled as Europe’s captain for the 2020 match yesterday, said that McIlroy will “100%” be part of his team for the trophy defence at Whistling Straits.

Ongoing uncertainty over the Northern Irishman’s commitment to the European Tour has led some to speculate that the four-time major winner will be absent from the match.

However, Harrington shot down those claims, insisting that the 29-year-old former world No.1 will absolutely be involved.

“That man loves the Ryder Cup,” said the new European skipper. “He's become a leader in the team room.

"He gives so much to the Ryder Cup; the Ryder Cup gives so much back to Rory that he can't get anywhere else. He gets the glory, the opportunity to be loved on the golf course. He gets the exuberance, the crowd.

"You don't get that day in, day out. You don't get that regularly. His actions are all about the Ryder Cup.

"He will be 100% behind and in that Ryder Cup team, there's no doubt about it. You just have to know the man behind the scenes."

The 43rd Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27, 2020.

