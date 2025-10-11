Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The future of the European Ryder Cup captaincy surely rests in Luke Donald’s hands.

The Englishman has earned the chance of an unprecedented “threepeat” in 2027 by following up Europe’s victory in Rome two years ago with a thrilling win on the road in New York.

But what if Donald wants to put his feet up after three years in the all-consuming role?

Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari are viewed as the most likely successors – with Molinari’s brother Edoardo, Europe’s residents stats guru, already ruling himself out of contention.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington, heading to Adare Manor as captain on home soil, would certainly rouse an Irish crowd.

Harrington presided over the record-breaking 19-9 defeat in 2021 at Whistling Straits, but that came with the mitigation of an ageing team and a lack of away support during the COVID pandemic.

Richard Bland, the LIV golfer who now competes against Harrington on the senior circuit, believes the three-time major champion deserves a shot at redemption.

“I think coming to Ireland, as strong as America will be – they will always be a strong team – I think we will be huge favourites,” Bland told bunkered.co.uk.

“In front of an Irish crowd, whether it will be an Irish captain, we’ll wait and see. Obviously, depending on what Luke decides to do. but I think [the US] are going to be really up against it.

“The beating we took in Whistling Straits, I think a lot of it was to do with we didn’t have the support there because it was just coming out of COVID. Whether Harrington gets another crack at a captaincy, which in my opinion, I feel he deserves with the player that he’s been over the last sort of 30 years.

“I feel he does deserve another crack at it. I feel it was a little bit hard for him going there with no support.”

Bland also believes Graeme McDowell, his three-time Ryder Cup-winning LIV colleague, would shine in a leadership role.

“A few things have got to change,” Bland added. “But if you take the LIV thing away, I think that Graeme was probably going to do this one.

“That was probably where he had his eye on as soon as it was announced, however many years ago that was. And I’m sure he would love to be captain.

“But I’m sure you would want someone like that involved in some way, whether he could be a vice-captain or whatever. I’ve got to know Graeme a little bit over the last two or three years. You can see the passion that he has for it.

“You need people like that in and around the team, especially in Ireland. But a lot depends on what Luke wants. If Luke wants it again, I don’t think they’re going to turn him down.”