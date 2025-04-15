Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau appeared poised to strike at the Masters on Sunday, until his round quickly unravelled before his eyes.

The 31-year-old trailed Rory McIlroy by two heading into the final round at Augusta National, but he was one-shot ahead after only two holes.

A double bogey start for McIlroy levelled the score, while DeChambeau’s birdie on the par-5 second saw him strike the front.

Then it all went wrong.

Consecutive bogeys on holes three and four – courtesy of two three-putts – sent DeChambeau back down the leaderboard, and one of those was self-inflicted.

At least that is the opinion of three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, who has criticised the LIV man’s decision to lay up with an iron on the third hole.

While it gave him a full iron into the green of the short par-4, McIlroy smashed driver beyond his effort and, ultimately, got up and down for a birdie.

And appearing on Ireland’s RTE Radio 1’s “Today with Claire Byrne,” Harrington said he couldn’t believe that piece of course management at such a vital time.

“What was he thinking on the third hole?” the Irishman said. “Bryson has made his game by being a long hitter.

“He stands up on the third hole with a one-shot lead, possibly can drive the green, he lays up, makes bogey; Rory drives it, hits driver up to the near the edge of the green and makes his birdie.

“It was the most bizarre change of personality I’ve ever seen in the game of golf right there in that moment.

“It was beyond bizarre what he did off the tee, for him in his personality. He didn’t hit a shot afterwards.

“He has different skills, but his ego has gone down this road of being a long hitter and he had a chance right there on the third hole, stand up there, burst one down there, it’s a big enough area and he just gave all the momentum back to Rory.”

Of course, DeChambeau stayed out of trouble until he reached Amen Corner, but it was that shift in momentum that cost him dearly.

Harrington added: “It was just a change of attitude by him. Not being yourself can be a very dangerous thing in golf.”

A turbulent back-nine, which included a double bogey on 11 and two bogeys on 12 and 17, resulted in a T5 finish for DeChambeau.

And whilst it was his best finish at the opening major of the season, he singled out his iron play as the deciding factor in his defeat.

“If I just had somewhat of good iron play this week, it would have been a lot different outcome,” DeChambeau said. “But could have, should have, would haves.”

He also appeared disappointed that McIlroy didn’t speak to him throughout the entire finale.

