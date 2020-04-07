search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPadraig Harrington calls for Ryder Cup to go ahead... but there's a twist

Golf News

Padraig Harrington calls for Ryder Cup to go ahead... but there's a twist

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2020
Ryder Cup Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup 2020 Whistling Straits Team Europe Steve Stricker coronavirus
Padraig Harrington Captain

Padraig Harrington has called for this year's Ryder Cup to still go ahead as planned - but has suggested that qualifying for the event be scrapped.

Instead, the European captain thinks that he and his American counterpart Steve Stricker should be given the luxury of picking their 12-man teams in their entirety.

As it stands, the match is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27. Harrington currently has three picks at his disposal and Stricker four to complete their 12-man teams, the rest selected from a qualifying process.

• Scots pro wins on American satellite tour

• Top club "might not survive" corona crisis

However, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on golf's global schedule and top-level men's professional golf on hiatus until at least May 21, Harrington has called for qualifying to be abandoned. 

"We're playing on, if at all possible, because the merit of getting out there and showcasing our sport far outweighs a perfect qualifying system," the Euro skipper told the Daily Mail.

WATCH - 14 CLUB CHALLENGE... AMATEUR EDITION!

"It wouldn't worry me if we were the first tournament back and I had to go with 12 picks with no qualifying"In many ways it would be perfect if the Ryder Cup was the first tournament back. Just 12 guys from Europe and 12 guys from America, with no prize money at stake and competing just for the glory.

• BLOG - "A perspective on golf in times of pause"

• Can UK greenkeepers still go to work? 

"Wouldn't that be a nice way for the sport to start back?"

The selection process for the Ryder Cup players has varied over the years. In the early contests, the teams were generally decided by a selection committee before a qualification system based on performances was introduced. 

The current system, by which most of the team is determined by performances with a small number of players selected by the captain, gradually evolved and has been used by both sides since 1989.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow