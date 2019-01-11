Padraig Harrington: His Ryder Cup career in pictures

So, one of the worst kept secrets in golf over the past few months is finally out in the open: Padraig Harrington will captain Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

To most, he was seen as the obvious choice, having made his Ryder Cup debut at Brookline in 1999 and, since then, he has only missed out on involvement in one match - the Miracle at Medinah in 2012 - playing up until 2010 before featuring as a vice-captain in 2014, 2016 and 2018.



It's clear, then, that he has a wealth of experience and here, we've taken a look back at the three-time major champion's Ryder Cup career in pictures - and there are some crackers!



Click the 'Next' button below to get started.

