Paige Spiranac BLOCKED on social media by major champ

Paige Spiranac isn’t one to shy away from controversy, but it looks like one golf pro has had enough.



Earlier in the week, the social media sensation, who boasts over three million followers on Instagram, waded into the debate over what the Open Championship should be called.

“The Open week! Here’s your reminder to not call it the British or the British Open or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything,” she tweeted.

On the other side of the fence in the debate was recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

“Every year I come over here, there’s a debate on if it’s the Open or British Open,” he said. “The Earl of Airlie referred to it as the British Open when awarding Bobby Jones the Claret Jug in 1930 at Hoylake. Both are acceptable.”

Realising that Mickelson’s stance on the topic differed to Spiranac’s, one golf fan tagged the former Ladies European Tour pro in the tweet.

But she couldn’t see what Mickelson had to say as the six-time major champion has her blocked on Twitter.

I can’t see he blocked me lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 13, 2021

It is unclear exactly what caused Mickelson to block Spiranac, however it is not the first time the 28-year-old has experienced criticism from the pro ranks.

Just last month, Spiranac revealed that she hadn’t spoken about the US Women’s Open due to a difficult relationship with those on tour.

“A lot of the girls on tour said they don’t want me talking about them or their tournaments because I’m a bad representation of women’s golf,” she said at the time.