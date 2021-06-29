Paige Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac is not known for holding back when it comes to trolls on Twitter. Her latest brush with online criticism was no different.



Spiranac has been vocal about her opinions of golf’s biggest topic Bryson DeChambeau since he stormed back onto the PGA Tour scene.

Most recently, the 28-year-old addressed DeChambeau on her podcast, where she affirmed the fact that she did not hate the eight-time PGA Tour winner.

“People will say I am a Bryson hater,” said Spiranac on her Playing A Round podcast. “I am not a Bryson hater. I said some things about Bryson when he was acting up and being a little bit of a jerk, but since then I haven’t had a problem with Bryson.

"He is fun to talk about, at times he is fun to hate on, he is an easy joke and most of the time when I am messing around with it, I am not serious and it’s sarcastic.”

Despite this, one golf fan appeared to be tired with the amount of time Spiranac spent talking about the former US Open champion.

“Does your boyfriend get jealous with how often you talk about Bryson?” one fan tweeted her. “Talk about having a lady boner.”

Spiranac quickly hit back.

“You would never say this to a man. My job is to talk about golf and he is one of the most talked about athletes in the game,” she tweeted in response.

Spiranac, who now has over three million followers on Instagram, has never been one to shy away from controversy.

Back in 2018, she featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition to take a stand.

“Different women feel empowered in different ways and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s more about the person you are and not the clothes you decide or not decide to wear.”