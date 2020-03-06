Paige Spiranac opens up on leaked nude photo hell

Former tour pro Paige Spiranac has revealed of the trauma she suffered after a naked photo of her was leaked online.



The 26-year-old sent the snap to a man that she was dating. After they split up, he shared it with his friends. Soon, the personal snap had gone viral.



Speaking on the most recent episode of her podcast, Playing-A-Round, Spiranac addressed the matter.



"It was horrible, just getting these random messages from people you don’t know and they’ve seen you in such a vulnerable way," said the American. "It was disgusting.

"When I finally confronted the guy and said, ‘I can’t believe you did this to me’, he said - and I’ll never forget this - ‘You are the sl*t who sent it to me, you deserve this.'

"I would wake up every single day, I would check my phone and be like, ‘Am I going to be on TMZ today?" she added, "Am I going to be here, am I going to be there?’"

"That was the worst part. I was constantly stressed out that someone was going to see it and someone was going to get it and that it was going to get out.

“Also, that was one picture. I don’t know what else he had or what he was going to release. If he did it once, he could do it again and again and again."

Spiranac subsequently appeared nude in the Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated in 2018 and she revealed how that had helped her to overcome the trauma of her nude photo leak.

"I was nude, I was completely naked. That was the best moment for me.

"I felt so empowered and I was like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, I’m doing it on my terms' and I took it back, I took my body back.

“That was the moment I won, right there, when I did Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and I had my t**s out.”