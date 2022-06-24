Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Are you blocked by Phil Mickelson? If so, you’re in good company.

Paige Spiranac, the most followed golf personality on social media, has described a bizarre sequence of events that saw her blocked by the six-time major champion – not once but TWICE!

Appearing on the most recent episode of The bunkered Podcast, Shot Scope ambassador Spiranac said she had been under the impression that she was on good terms with the left-hander following a couple of pleasant exchanges.



“I met Phil years prior,” she said. “He was really nice, he came up to me, I was working with Mizzen+Main at the time and so he was like, ‘That’s really cool that we have that connection. I love what you do on social media.’ And so I was like, ‘Thanks Phil, you’re awesome’.

“A year later, I saw him at the Phoenix Open and same thing. He walked by, Bones brought me a water and it was really cool. So, I always thought there was like a fine relationship between us.”

That changed when Mickelson won the US PGA Championship in record-breaking fashion in May 2021 and Spiranac attempted to congratulate him.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go Phil’, gassing him up, saying the nicest things about him but then I was looking [on social media] and I was like, ‘I can’t freaking tag him. Why can’t I tag him?’ So, I was looking and looking and I clicked on somebody else’s tag and it said ‘blocked’.”

“I kind of made a little bit of a stink about it because it was so weird. If I should be blocked by someone, it should be somebody like Bryson. I have publicly criticised Bryson and that’s kind of it.



"I’m actually fairly pro players. I try to see both sides of it, I try to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I’ve never said anything bad about Phil and so I was like ‘I just don’t get this’. It was kind of upsetting.

“He DM’d me the next day and he was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what happened. It must have been a glitch in the system’ and I was like, ‘Okay, fine, congrats on your PGA win’. Next day, blocked again. Not only that but he blocked me on Instagram, too.”

Consequently, Spiranac says she now considers Mickelson fair game, particularly as far as his defection to LIV Golf goes.

“I am anti-Phil now because that’s just pig-shit,” she added. “Now I just say whatever about Phil because I think he’s a little – I can already see the headlines now, “Paige says Phil’s fake” - but I think he is.



"He just projects a certain way in his interviews and then he’s like thumbs-upping the fans. I don’t know, if he cared so much about the fans and what he’s doing, why jump ship?

“I’ve been gaslit and I’ve been ghosted but I have no idea what that was. It was the weirdest thing. I mean, just keep me blocked then. I don’t care. But like I say, I have never said anything bad about Phil... until now. Because if you block me, I’m coming for you.”