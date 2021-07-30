search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaige Spiranac: “Players would send me nasty messages”

Golf News

Paige Spiranac: “Players would send me nasty messages”

By bunkered.co.uk28 July, 2021
Paige Spiranac LPGA women's golf LET Social media
Paige Spiranacsocialmedia

In a recent video, Paige Spiranac has opened up on the rocky relationship that she has with the LPGA Tour.

The social media sensation and former Ladies European Tour pro released a video on her YouTube channel, in which she discussed her “complicated” dealings with the LPGA and its players.

“I had a very toxic experience during my playing career with feeling outcast and not like I belonged,” Spiranac explained in the video

“I never felt like anyone was helping me or even wanted me there because of my brand and how I built my business. That rubbed people the wrong way. 

• High-profile European Tour event cancelled

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

“I understand and I get it. I can see why a lot of the women weren’t big fans of me because I didn’t have any accomplishments or wins and I was the one who was getting the sponsorship deals.”

After Spiranac called time on her playing career in 2016 following a season on the Cactus Tour, she revealed that she had approached the LPGA in a bid to help boost their brand in any way she could.

• Where are the Olympic Golf tournaments being played?

“All I wanted to do was use my platform to help them and they said no,” she added. “They didn’t want my help. A lot of other players were very vocal about not wanting my help. A lot of them would send me very nasty and mean messages. 

“I just backed off. If they didn’t want me to help or be involved in what they were doing that’s fine. They [the players] don’t want me to be part of any of it because they believe I am a bad representation of women’s sports in general.”

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

Since dedicating more time to her social media accounts, Spiranac has boosted her Instagram followers to over three million and now regularly works with PointsBet USA Sportsbook as an ambassador. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paige Spiranac

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - LET

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow