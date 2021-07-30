Paige Spiranac: “Players would send me nasty messages”

In a recent video, Paige Spiranac has opened up on the rocky relationship that she has with the LPGA Tour.



The social media sensation and former Ladies European Tour pro released a video on her YouTube channel, in which she discussed her “complicated” dealings with the LPGA and its players.

“I had a very toxic experience during my playing career with feeling outcast and not like I belonged,” Spiranac explained in the video.

“I never felt like anyone was helping me or even wanted me there because of my brand and how I built my business. That rubbed people the wrong way.

“I understand and I get it. I can see why a lot of the women weren’t big fans of me because I didn’t have any accomplishments or wins and I was the one who was getting the sponsorship deals.”

After Spiranac called time on her playing career in 2016 following a season on the Cactus Tour, she revealed that she had approached the LPGA in a bid to help boost their brand in any way she could.

“All I wanted to do was use my platform to help them and they said no,” she added. “They didn’t want my help. A lot of other players were very vocal about not wanting my help. A lot of them would send me very nasty and mean messages.

“I just backed off. If they didn’t want me to help or be involved in what they were doing that’s fine. They [the players] don’t want me to be part of any of it because they believe I am a bad representation of women’s sports in general.”

Since dedicating more time to her social media accounts, Spiranac has boosted her Instagram followers to over three million and now regularly works with PointsBet USA Sportsbook as an ambassador.