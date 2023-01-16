search
Paige Spiranac roasts Twitter user over "slow female golfers" claim

Golf News

Paige Spiranac roasts Twitter user over “slow female golfers” claim

By bunkered.co.uk09 January, 2023
Paige Spiranac Twitter women's golf
Paige Spiranac

Social media personality Paige Spiranac ripped into a Twitter user who criticised “slow female golfers” on the site.

Nick Adams, who describes himself as an “Alpha Male” on the platform, accused women of “clogging up” championship courses and called for separate par-3 courses to be set aside for them.

Naturally Spiranac – who spent time in the pro ranks before turning her attention to social media – disagreed.

• Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife

• Tour pro: LIV "took all the a**holes"

“Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220,” she wrote.

“He’ll wait for par-5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say ‘hit it Sally’ when someone in the group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl.”

“It would be so satisfying out-driving you all day long,” she added.

Despite being slammed, Adams inexplicably came back for more, telling Spiranac she was not known for her swing or distance.

• PGA Tour gives stars Saudi go-ahead

• LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE

“Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs),” she replied.

The exchange has been seen by millions of users on Twitter, with many speaking out in support of Spiranac – while others took the chance to stick the boot into Adams themselves.

