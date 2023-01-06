search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaige Spiranac shares details of recent health scare

Golf News

Paige Spiranac shares details of recent health scare

By bunkered.co.uk28 December, 2022
Paige Spiranac Social media Instagram
Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac has explained her lack of activity on social media over the festive season with details of a recent health scare. 

The tour-pro-turned-influencer had been conspicuous by her absence from the main platforms in the build-up to Christmas.

In a candid post shared on Instagram, the 29-year-old revealed why.

Apologising for her lack of activity, Spiranac wrote: "I went on vacation ten had to deal with my health. 

• Tributes paid to LPGA legend Whitworth

• Lineker reacts to Matt Fitz SPOTY snub

"During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. 

"It came back negative which I'm so grateful for."

ENTER OUR PRIZE-A-DAY ADVENT CALENDAR!


Spiranac added: "[This is] a reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important.

"I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way."

• Legendary caddie tips Tiger for Ryder Cup spot

• Norman reveals LIV's door is still open for Rory

Spiranac is the most followed golf personality on Instagram, with more than 3.7 million followers. For context, Tiger Woods has just over 3 million.

Earlier this year, she won Maxim's 2022 'World's Sexiest Woman', becoming the first sportswoman to take top spot in the magazine's Hot 100 list, running since 2000. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paige Spiranac

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Instagram

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour gives "a few" players Saudi green light
Report: LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE
7 golfers to look out for in 2023
Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case
The Masters: Two more players added to Augusta field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
The correct ball position
Watch
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow