Paige Spiranac shares details of recent health scare

Paige Spiranac has explained her lack of activity on social media over the festive season with details of a recent health scare.

The tour-pro-turned-influencer had been conspicuous by her absence from the main platforms in the build-up to Christmas.

In a candid post shared on Instagram, the 29-year-old revealed why.

Apologising for her lack of activity, Spiranac wrote: "I went on vacation ten had to deal with my health.

"During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done.

"It came back negative which I'm so grateful for."

Spiranac added: "[This is] a reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important.

"I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way."

Spiranac is the most followed golf personality on Instagram, with more than 3.7 million followers. For context, Tiger Woods has just over 3 million.

Earlier this year, she won Maxim's 2022 'World's Sexiest Woman', becoming the first sportswoman to take top spot in the magazine's Hot 100 list, running since 2000.

