Paige Spiranac thinks she knows why Tiger turned down LIV

Tiger Woods’ decision to turn down a megabucks approach from LIV Golf is the single biggest story in golf right now.

Appearing on American television on Monday night, Greg Norman revealed that the 15-time major champion had rejected an offer of between $700m and $800m to join the controversial new Saudi-funded enterprise.

The offer was apparently put to Woods before two-time Open champ Norman had been appointed CEO of the start-up circuit.

“Tiger is a needle-mover and of course you have to look at the best of the best,” Norman told Fox News. “So, yes, that number was somewhere in that neighbourhood.”

• Matthew to hit opening tee shot at Muirfield



• Former world No.1 announces retirement

That has prompted dozens of stories and thousands of tweets as people have raced to speculate why Woods – who has made a record $120,895,206 on the PGA Tour – would turn down such an incredible amount of money.

Former professional golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac has her own theories.



In a video for PointsBet Sportsbook, the 29-year-old tried to make sense of Woods’ decision-making.

“That is ‘F you’ money,” she said. “That is buy an island money. But Tiger was like, ‘You know what? No thank you.’

{Maybe it’s because he already has so much money he doesn’t know what to do with. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy. With a limited schedule, maybe his body can’t play that much. Maybe he wants to be a Ryder Cup captain.

• DeChambeau 'knows' ban will be rescinded

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

“If that cheque, for $800million, is in front of your face, I don’t care how good of a person you are, it’s going to be hard to turn down.”

In June, Spiranac was a guest on The bunkered Podcast where she revealed why she would turn down an approach from LIV Golf.

“For me, it’s not about money,” she said. “You have to do things for a bigger reason. You have to be passionate about it and you have to love what you do. You can’t just do things for money.

