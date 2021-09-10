Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

With just three weeks to go until the latest edition of the match gets underway, Ryder Cup fever appears to have taken hold of Paige Spiranac.

The former professional golfer turned social media influencer has unveiled her very own golf towels inspired by the biennial contest.

Available in your choice of US or European colours, depending on which side you'll be cheering on at Whistling Straits later this month, the towels are available from playaroundshop.com priced at $29.95.

Earlier this week, Spiranac also weighed in on the recent Bryson DeChambeau controversy, describing the PGA Tour's decision to potentially eject spectators who call him Brooky as 'lame'.

"Yelling “Brooksy” will get you thrown out of PGA tour events now," wrote Spiranac to her 462,000 Twitter followers. "1. That’s lame. 2. Where was this energy with Mashed Potatoes?

"Let me just say that I don’t condone harassment and I do feel bad that Bryson is dealing with it. We need him to make golf interesting. But how this has been handled with banning a word is only going to make it worse for him. Fix the bigger problem. It’s not 'Brooksy”'."

