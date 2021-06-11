search
Golf News

Paige Spiranac explains her silence on US Women's Open

By bunkered.co.uk09 June, 2021
Paige Spiranac didn’t tweet once about the US Women’s Open last week. It turns out, there was a reason for that.

As the dust continues to settle on the latest women’s major, one eagle-eyed fan noticed that social media sensation and former LET pro Paige Spiranac had been rather quiet when it came to one of the most important weeks in women’s golf.

“I find it interesting that not once did Paige Spiranac mention anything about the women's US open this weekend at The Legendary Olympic club,” tweeted one Twitter user.

In a bid to clarify the reason for her silence, 28-year-old Spiranac took to social media to respond to the tweet.

“A lot of the girls on tour said they don’t want me talking about them or their tournaments because I’m a bad representation of women’s golf,” explained Spiranac.

The tournament itself witnessed a thrilling conclusion as American Lexi Thompson blew a six-shot lead on the final day, allowing 19-year-old Yuka Saso of the Philippines to claim the trophy.

Spiranac, who now has over three million followers on Instagram, has never been one to shy away from controversy.

Back in 2018, she featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition.

“Different women feel empowered in different ways and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s more about the person you are and not the clothes you decide or not decide to wear.”

