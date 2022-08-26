Pat Perez: Inside the LIV Golf star’s insane mansion

Warning: Some pictures contain strong language.

Ever wondered how one of golf’s most outrageous stars lives?

Well, wonder no more, because bunkered.co.uk is taking you inside Pat Perez’s mansion.

The LIV Golf star isn’t known for being a shrinking violet and also likes to flaunt his wealth, wearing a shirt with banknotes printed on it shortly after signing for the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

But that is tame compared to the incredible home he shares with his wife Ashley and their family in Scottsdale, Arizona. The couple clearly care not a jot what anyone else thinks of them.

They paid $3.9 million for their 9,000 square-foot home four years ago, and have tailored it to their own tastes.

Ashley offers a tour of their abode on her Instagram page, and we’ve picked out some of the most eye-catching parts.

Whether it’s offensive doormats, profanity-engraved stairs or rude plates, choice language is a theme throughout.

It starts before you’ve even crossed the threshold. As you approach the front door, the mat proclaims: “Welcome to Casa de Perez, f*****s”.





The theme continues with a circular sofa arranged around a speech bubble on the floor with the words “F**k ‘em”.





The dining room at the Perez’ house is a particular highlight. On a black table, the family name is picked out in huge silver letters, while the plates read: “F**k who doesn’t like this place”, while a set of stairs feature the legend “watch your f*****g step”.





Away from the use of “interesting” language, there’s a lot to like about the property too. It features stunning views over the Arizona landscape, for instance.

It also includes some smart innovations. In one room, there are rails and rails of clothes, including some high above the floor. But if you thought Pat and Ashley would need to dig the ladder out, think again – the rails automatically lower to the floor.



Pat also has an entire room dedicated to his legendary collection of trainers.

At night, the seats in a huge lounge area with panoramic views light up blue, while heading outside, there is a fancy water feature and pool.

The family name is another theme throughout, appearing in various locations – most notably in huge letters on the patio. The tour is rounded off outside, where we get a glimpse of the exterior of the Perez home.

Discussing how long it had taken the family to get their home the way they want it, Ashley, who works as a designer, said on Instagram it had involved "three years of endless work using my imagination to think outside the box and create a completely unique, edgy, abstract, never-been-seen-before house".

We think they managed it...