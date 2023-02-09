search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Pat Perez shows off new 'cult icon' car

Golf News

Pat Perez shows off new 'cult icon' car

By bunkered.co.uk02 February, 2023
Pat Perez Nissan Fast and Furious cars LIV Golf
Pat Perez Car

There’s always that question of what to do with money when you get your hands on it. 

Pat Perez doesn't take too long to think about it. 

The three-time PGA Tour winner landed an alleged $10m signing bonus to join LIV last year. His on-course earnings for the start-up season were $8m, despite his 4 Aces teammates joking that his form wasn’t exactly anything to write about. Not that Perez could, quite literally, give a damn. 

“All the negative comments...I really don’t care,” he said. “I mean, I don’t care. I’m paid. I don’t give a damn.”

And here’s how he’s spending that money. Or rather, here’s how his wife, Ashley, is spending it as she allegedly bought it. The 46-year-old, who has over 1,000 pairs of Nike Air Jordans, has just landed one of the most sought-after cars a petrol head could possibly wish for: a Nissan Skyline R34 GTR V-Spec.  

Made famous by computer game Gran Turismo and later in the film franchise Fast & Furious, this car is described as a collector’s dream, with limited production models available depending on spec. 

• Lowry splits with caddie

• O'Hara ready for PGA Tour debut

Perez showed off his new prize possession to his 173k Instagram followers, calling it “such a fun car”. 

The R34 was upgraded and tweaked in future versions, but the R34 is deemed as the ‘original’ and the most sought-after amongst petrol heads. To them, it’s a cult icon. 

It remains unclear which model year he has, but you would be expected to pay anything between £50,000 and £250,000 depending on condition and mileage. 

R34 Car

Under the hood, this is a straight-six engine, twin-turbo giving 276bhp at 7000rpm. 

In the Fast & Furious film, the main character Brian O’Connor, played by the late Paul Walker, famously raced his Nissan Skyline against Tej Parker. Of course, O’Connor wins the race and everyone has to flee when the cops show up. 

No such drama will likely happen with Perez, who will most likely drive it in-between trips to Wallmart. 

