HomeGolf News"Pathetic!" – Ian Poulter fumes at US TV treatment of Euros

Golf News

“Pathetic!” – Ian Poulter fumes at US TV treatment of Euros

By Michael McEwan04 August, 2020
Ryder Cup icon Ian Poulter has blasted American TV execs for their “pathetic” coverage of European golfers.

The Englishman was responding to a graphic displayed by CBS during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at the weekend.

In the picture, title contenders Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Lewis are displayed as have zero ‘Career Wins’.

That, though, is somewhat misleading. Fitzpatrick has won five times on the European Tour, whilst Lewis has won twice.

• Ryan Moore passes on PGA for weird reason

• Arrests made after footballer's racism claims

• Where to watch this week's US PGA

The wins total displayed by the graphic pertains to the number of PGA Tour victories each player has accrued. However, it is catch-all of ‘Career Wins’ that appears to have riled Poulter.

He tweeted: “As a World Golf Championship event that consists of players who are exempt from around the World. Someone please explain how wins have been discredited because not in US. What would it have said if Seve was still playing ? 9 instead of 90 he actually won. This is pathetic.”

Thomas Bjorn, the mastermind of Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup victory, and former world No.1 Lee Westwood also criticised the misleading info, which has become something of a trend during recent PGA Tour events.

This is just the latest example of Euros feeling slighted by American television coverage.

Earlier this year, Paul Azinger experienced an angry backlash when he referred to “that European Tour” whilst discussing Tommy Fleetwood’s career in a segment on NBC.

Introducing The bunkered Podcast - the brand new golf podcast from bunkered.co.uk. Episode 1 is available for you to enjoy below. To listen & subscribe, for free, search for ‘bunkered’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Golf News

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

