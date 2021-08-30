search
Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau incident

Golf News

Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau incident

By Michael McEwan30 August, 2021
Patrick Cantlay Bryson DeChambeau BMW Championship PGA Tour Tour News FedEx Cup
Bryson De Chambeau Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has brushed off Bryson DeChambeau calling him out during the final round of the BMW Championship.

The soon-to-be Ryder Cup teammates separated themselves from the field in the final round of the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, Cantlay finally seeing off the former US Open champion after six extra holes.

However, things took a tense turn deep into the round when DeChambeau tersely asked Cantlay to stop walking as he lined up his approach into the 14th.

Turn up the volume for this one…

Commentating on the action for US TV, former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger said he was “surprised” by DeChambeau’s remarks, with Phil Mickelson’s ex caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay agreeing.

DeChambeau continued his media blackout after the round, so was unavailable for comment but champion Cantlay did his best to downplay the incident.

“He just wanted me to stop walking,” he said. “We had just been told by the rules officials to kind of speed up, and I'm not always the fastest walker, so I was trying to get ahead and do my part. No big deal. That stuff kind of happens every once in a while out here.”

This was just one of several awkward incidents between the two players on Sunday. Cameras caught DeChambeau rolling his eyes as Cantlay lined up a short putt early in the round. They then shared perfunctory handshakes after Cantlay had secured the victory, barely acknowledging one another nor exchanging any words.

Good luck, Steve Stricker...

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour
New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
"I was battling for my life" - Patrick Reed opens up on recent hospitalisation
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and the Ryder Cup
Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

