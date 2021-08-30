Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau incident

Patrick Cantlay has brushed off Bryson DeChambeau calling him out during the final round of the BMW Championship.



The soon-to-be Ryder Cup teammates separated themselves from the field in the final round of the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, Cantlay finally seeing off the former US Open champion after six extra holes.

However, things took a tense turn deep into the round when DeChambeau tersely asked Cantlay to stop walking as he lined up his approach into the 14th.

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune

Turn up the volume for this one…

Commentating on the action for US TV, former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger said he was “surprised” by DeChambeau’s remarks, with Phil Mickelson’s ex caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay agreeing.

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one

DeChambeau continued his media blackout after the round, so was unavailable for comment but champion Cantlay did his best to downplay the incident.





“He just wanted me to stop walking,” he said. “We had just been told by the rules officials to kind of speed up, and I'm not always the fastest walker, so I was trying to get ahead and do my part. No big deal. That stuff kind of happens every once in a while out here.”

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

This was just one of several awkward incidents between the two players on Sunday. Cameras caught DeChambeau rolling his eyes as Cantlay lined up a short putt early in the round. They then shared perfunctory handshakes after Cantlay had secured the victory, barely acknowledging one another nor exchanging any words.

Good luck, Steve Stricker...