Let’s have it right. All the pressure here at Bethpage Black is on the American team.

In the bear pit of New York, a home defeat would be disastrous for Keegan Bradley and the PGA of America. Especially when home defeats don’t happen in a Ryder Cup.

On the flip side is a European team that’s never been so meticulously prepared and, by extension, won’t have many better chances to make the ‘Stars and Stripes’ implode on their own patch.

For Luke Donald and his fired-up dozen, that comes with its own pressures too. Want to talk about the real pressure in this marathon build-up, though?

How about the invidious job that faced Patrick Cantlay’s tailor.

It’s been a long two years since the chaotic week in Rome, where Cantlay was reportedly so aggrieved that he was not being paid for his trip to the Eternal City that he refused to wear a cap.

Of course, that wasn’t Cantlay’s version of ‘Hatgate’. He maintains he couldn’t find headwear to fit him. The other theory coming out of the American camp – raised by Stefan Schauffele, the father of his chum Xander – was that Cantlay was trying to avoid tan lines for his looming wedding.

Neither version had anything to do with this rumoured silent protest for not being compensated amid the highly charged events that followed those reports in Marco Simone.

Whichever way you look at it, though, they didn’t quite get it right for Cantlay in Rome.

And because Cantlay only secured his place as one of Bradley’s six wild cards earlier this month, the hat-makers only had a short turnaround for New York.

So it was to the relief of everyone, as the clouds cleared on this balmy Tuesday morning and the sun rose high enough over Long Island to impede his vision, the Cantlay mission was complete.

They’d somehow carved out a cap to fit his dome.

“Like I’ve said a million times, the hat didn’t fit,” Cantlay said when asked about Rome, wearing his fresh ‘USA’ headwear. “This year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we’re good.”

It is of course incidental that, for the first time in this match’s history, golfers are being paid to compete, with the Americans being remunerated to the tune of $500,000. Of that, $300,000 is earmarked for charity, with the other $200,000 to do with as they please.

Cantlay revealed what he’s going to do with his six-figure stipend.

“I think one of the great things about these team events for me is there’s always such a big charitable component to it,” he added, “so I’m going to donate the money to my charity.

“We work with a number of foundations. We work with First Responders Children’s Foundation and we work with the SCPGA Junior Tour and we’ve work with St. Jude and Folds of Honour, so I’m excited about our continued partnership with those organisations.”

Captain Bradley, who said the PGA of America were copying the Presidents Cup’s formula (players are given a $250,000 stipend to donate to charitable causes), will also be donating his share.

“We wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into today’s age, and we felt like this was the best way to do it,” Bradley said on Monday. “I think the goal here was that the charity dollars hadn’t been raised in 25, 26 years, and that’s what we started out doing.

“We did a lot of what the Presidents Cup did and these players are going to do the right thing and do a lot of really good with this money.”

Before Cantlay and Bradley entered the interview room, Scottie Scheffler had suggested he would be doing likewise. The rumour is that Bryson DeChambeau will also donate his complete share.

It is reassuring that these superstars don’t feel the need to trouser what would be the monetary equivalent of a top-ten finish in a PGA Tour event to take part in a rivalry that transcends sport.

But it also begs the question: why on Earth is there a $200,000 stipend at all?

If nobody on the American team truly wants to get paid, why didn’t the PGA of America just label this a $500k sum and stress that their players will be giving a total $6million across charities of their choice.

Why the need to bring on the backlash?

It is such an obvious stick to beat them with, and Luke Donald at least prodded when he suggested this could lead to the home crowd turning on their own.

“That could happen,” Donald said. The European skipper is mild-mannered but steely and knows when to crank up the heat.

“We all know how high the ticket prices are, and it’s going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four,” he added. Indeed, it is $3,000 for four general admission tickets here this week.

“If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren’t performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it.”

It is unfathomable then, given the risks outlined by Donald, that the PGA of America would break an almost 100-year tradition and pay its players if there was not at least some uprising in the locker room.

The Ryder Cup has long been a commercial behemoth and it certainly shouldn’t be the suits at the governing body lining their pockets from its success, either.

That frustration is one that fans could empathise with, despite the PGA of America’s insistence that the profits are being invested heavily at grassroots level.

But if each of Bradley’s dozen were entirely happy with a strict $500,000 charitable donation for their efforts and that was made clear, this prevailing narrative wouldn’t even be a Bethpage subplot.

Instead, in this era of greed when fans are feeling more detached from pros than ever, this pay controversy has been a striking own goal.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.