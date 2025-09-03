Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Cantlay won over $4million for his second place finish in a money-spinning season finale at East Lake last month.

Regardless, it was still a bitterly frustrating end to the Tour Championship for the American, who had the chance to end a three-year winless drought by scooping the top $10m prize in Atlanta.

Instead he was outduelled by Tommy Fleetwood, who won hearts and minds by winning Stateside for the first time on his 164th PGA Tour start.

Afterwards, however, the narrative around Cantlay focused squarely on his sluggish pace of play during his final round alongside the Englishman.

The duo were put on the clock by tournament officials through their back nine, and in one particularly egregious clip widely shared on social media, Cantlay was seen standing over a shot for 23 seconds.

• Brooks Koepka reacts to Ryder Cup failure

• Bryson DeChambeau issues Ryder Cup warning to Team Europe

Cantlay’s glacial play was addressed by legendary golf coach Butch Harmon and his son Claude Harmon III (also an esteemed coach) in their ‘Son of a Butch’ podcast last week.

“Patrick Cantlay is a great player… but what the hell is going on?” Claude said.

“I mean, I watched him down on the 8th hole. He made seven looks at the hole. I blame the tour. I 100 percent blame the tour on all the tours because if they wanted to stomp out slow play, they could.”

Butch Harmon agreed that the tour is to blame for allowing such behaviour.

“They’ve got to grow a pair, because fining people is ridiculous,” he said. “These guys don’t care about money, they’re all multi-millionaires. You’re not going to speed them up by doing that.”

The 82-year-old continued: “But if you put two shots on these guys, first of all, they would go crazy. ‘I can’t believe you’re going to penalize me two shots.’ Well, then hurry the hell up, damn it.”

• “I don’t have the courage to say what I really think about Mickelson”

• Major champ backs Scottie Scheffler to win all four majors in 2026

Harmon even asked Fleetwood, who he has been working with, if Cantlay’s pace had been off-putting during the final round.

“I said to Tommy, does it bother you how slow? he claimed. “I said, I know you were on the clock on the 11th hole; I saw them come to get you. “But you guys struggled on that 8th hole forever because they both had rulings and that’s how they got behind. He goes, ‘you know, the guy’s slow, but I wouldn’t let him bother me. ‘

“’He says, I’m just in my world and he could get in his world to be as slow as he wanted because I was still going to whip his butt’.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.