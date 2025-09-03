Sign up for our daily newsletter
Patrick Cantlay won over $4million for his second place finish in a money-spinning season finale at East Lake last month.
Regardless, it was still a bitterly frustrating end to the Tour Championship for the American, who had the chance to end a three-year winless drought by scooping the top $10m prize in Atlanta.
Instead he was outduelled by Tommy Fleetwood, who won hearts and minds by winning Stateside for the first time on his 164th PGA Tour start.
Afterwards, however, the narrative around Cantlay focused squarely on his sluggish pace of play during his final round alongside the Englishman.
The duo were put on the clock by tournament officials through their back nine, and in one particularly egregious clip widely shared on social media, Cantlay was seen standing over a shot for 23 seconds.
Cantlay’s glacial play was addressed by legendary golf coach Butch Harmon and his son Claude Harmon III (also an esteemed coach) in their ‘Son of a Butch’ podcast last week.
“Patrick Cantlay is a great player… but what the hell is going on?” Claude said.
“I mean, I watched him down on the 8th hole. He made seven looks at the hole. I blame the tour. I 100 percent blame the tour on all the tours because if they wanted to stomp out slow play, they could.”
Butch Harmon agreed that the tour is to blame for allowing such behaviour.
“They’ve got to grow a pair, because fining people is ridiculous,” he said. “These guys don’t care about money, they’re all multi-millionaires. You’re not going to speed them up by doing that.”
The 82-year-old continued: “But if you put two shots on these guys, first of all, they would go crazy. ‘I can’t believe you’re going to penalize me two shots.’ Well, then hurry the hell up, damn it.”
Harmon even asked Fleetwood, who he has been working with, if Cantlay’s pace had been off-putting during the final round.
