Patrick Cantlay missed out at the Tour Championship on Sunday, and the former FedEx Cup winner was criticised for his pace of play.

Cantlay fell just short at East Lake, finishing the season finale in a tie for second alongside Russell Henley, three shots behind Tommy Fleetwood.

The American carded a one-over-par 71 on Sunday, in a round that included four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

“Not the finish we wanted today but happy with how hard I fought to get back into contention,” Cantlay said of his final round to his followers on social media.

“Thank you to all the fans who followed along this season. I can’t wait to get back out there!”

Cantlay was playing in the final pairing with Fleetwood, and the group were subsequently put on the clock by tournament officials on the back nine.

This came after Cantlay and co fell one hole behind the group in front of them, raising plenty of question marks.

It led to spectators questioning Cantlay’s pace of play, especially when the 2021 FedEx Cup champion was stood on the tee on the par four 13th with driver in hand.

From addressing the ball to making contact, the former world No.3 stood over the shot for 23 seconds, leaving some watching on less than impressed.

One of those was DP World Tour star Romain Langasque, who described Cantlay’s time on the 13th tee as ‘terrible’ in a post to his followers on X.

Langasque was not alone in sharing his frustrations, with golf fans watching on also left frustrated with the 33-year-old’s slow play.

If you watch, you can actually see the grass growing under Patrick Cantlay’s feet. Brutal.#TourChampionship pic.twitter.com/UZyj80WDdW — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) August 24, 2025

🚨🐢⏱️ #WATCH — “He’s taking his time again… “Plenty of waggles.” The commentators watch on as Patrick Cantlay took a while on the tee box. @TrackingCantlay pic.twitter.com/nsZybROfZ3 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 24, 2025

Dear @NBC Can we please not cut to Patrick Cantlay 45 seconds before he hits. Put this man on tape delay!!! Sincerely, Literally everyone — Joe I (@TourPicks) August 24, 2025

