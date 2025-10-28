Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The only relatable thing about Patrick Reed’s magical Saturday in Hong Kong last year was his warm-up.

Reed shot a career-best 59 around Hong Kong Golf Club on his way to lifting his 11th professional title last year. The caveat for the former Masters champion was that preferred lies meant his score did not count in the official record books.

Yet the idea that Reed could put a competent round together – never mind the 11 birdies he made to take charge of last year’s tournament – was laughable to the American after a morning that would even give the weekend warriors the shudders.

Reed walked to the first tee on Saturday after a horror show range session which bizarrely managed to work in his favour.

“That warm up was really ugly,” Reed told bunkered.co.uk here in Hong Kong ahead of his title defence.

“A couple complete chunks, a couple shanks. I thought it was gonna be a struggle for the whole day.

“It got bad enough for my brother-in-law (Kessler Karain), who’s my caddie, to say: ‘Hey, man, you know, some of your best golf has come from poor warm ups. Just try to look at it that way.’

“Next thing I get to the first tee, and everything just clicked. It’s weird, for me sometimes it’s when you have a poor warm up, when I get to the tee, I get more focused on exactly what I’m trying to do so my targets get even smaller. I really get locked in.

“Number one, I hit two great golf shots there and walked off with birdie. It just seemed to all kind of click and go, but from the warm up, I definitely didn’t see it coming. I thought it was going to be a struggle the whole day.”

The irony was that with some more burned edges throughout his round, the defending champion argued on reflection that it could have been even more special.

A daft game indeed.

“I knew exactly where I stood after I birdied 17, and I told [my caddie] on the walk up from 17 that if we birdie this we shoot 59. He literally stops in the middle and looks at me and goes, ‘let’s just focus on the tee shot.’ I’ve never seen him read a putt so hard in my life!

“At the same time, the guy who I was playing with, Matt Jones, had no idea until everyone started cheering 59 and he’s like, he turned to me and goes, ‘you shot 59!?’ Yeah! He had my scorecard too.”

Reed, one of elite golf’s globetrotters, is the headline name of the 29 LIV players in the field and it is no wonder so many have the journey to this historic layout in Fanling.

The winner this week will not only bank a $360,000 prize, but spots at the 2026 Masters and next year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

